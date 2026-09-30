A’ja Wilson heated confrontation: Was a fan ejected during Fever vs Aces? Here’s what happened
A'ja Wilson’s teammates stepped in and prevented the situation from escalating further, while the fan was subsequently escorted out of the arena.
A similar incident to one seen earlier this season during a Fever game took place during their Round 1 Game 2 clash against the Las Vegas Aces.
A'ja Wilson's heated fan confrontation
With 4:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, a fan was ejected after Aces star A’ja Wilson confronted him in a heated exchange. The incident unfolded during a play in which Sophie Cunningham was defending Wilson, with the sequence eventually resulting in a foul call.
Th replays appeared to show a Fever fan behind the basket pointing toward Wilson and saying something to the Aces star. Wilson appeared to take offense, removing her mouthguard and responding to the fan as she moved in his direction.
What did Wilson say?
The 30-year-old eventually reached the fan’s seating area and continued yelling at him from only about a foot away for several seconds.
Fever insider Scott Agness reported that the Aces forward appeared to tell the officials that she wanted the fan removed.
“A'ja Wilson and many of her teammates went courtside near fans on the baseline after she didn't like something she heard… She later appeared to tell an official, “I want him out,”” Agness tweeted on X.
Also read | Is Sophie Cunningham playing today vs Aces? Fans ask ‘is she injured?’ after poor showing
Was the fan ejected?
Wilson’s teammates stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating further, while the fan was escorted away from his seat. However, there has been no confirmation on whether the fan was officially ejected or removed from the arena.
The game was briefly stopped as the referee reviewed a foul on Cunningham. The final decision saw Wilson receive a technical foul for her reaction, but Kelsey Mitchell missed the resulting free throw.
The Fever held a 90-79 lead with 4:10 remaining in the game at that moment.
Fever force decisive Game 3
It was a quieter outing for Wilson compared with Game 1, when she led all scorers with 38 points. She finished Game 2 with 22 points, falling below her regular-season average of 26.2 points per game.
Wilson went 5-for-11 from the field, with a significant portion of her scoring coming from the free-throw line. The Aces ultimately fell 99-89, allowing the Fever to avoid elimination and force a decisive Game 3.
Also read | What happened to Ty Harris? Fever suffer major injury setback one day before Round 1 vs Aces
Jackie Young led all scorers with 31 points. The Aces will now face the Fever in the final game of the Round 1 series on Thursday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More