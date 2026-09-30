A’ja Wilson heated confrontation: Was a fan ejected during Fever vs Aces? Here’s what happened

With 4:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, a fan was ejected after Aces star A’ja Wilson confronted him in a heated exchange. The incident unfolded during a play in which Sophie Cunningham was defending Wilson, with the sequence eventually resulting in a foul call.

A similar incident to one seen earlier this season during a Fever game took place during their Round 1 Game 2 clash against the Las Vegas Aces.

Fever insider Scott Agness reported that the Aces forward appeared to tell the officials that she wanted the fan removed.

The 30-year-old eventually reached the fan’s seating area and continued yelling at him from only about a foot away for several seconds.

Th replays appeared to show a Fever fan behind the basket pointing toward Wilson and saying something to the Aces star. Wilson appeared to take offense, removing her mouthguard and responding to the fan as she moved in his direction.

“A'ja Wilson and many of her teammates went courtside near fans on the baseline after she didn't like something she heard… She later appeared to tell an official, “I want him out,”” Agness tweeted on X.

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Was the fan ejected? Wilson’s teammates stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating further, while the fan was escorted away from his seat. However, there has been no confirmation on whether the fan was officially ejected or removed from the arena.

The game was briefly stopped as the referee reviewed a foul on Cunningham. The final decision saw Wilson receive a technical foul for her reaction, but Kelsey Mitchell missed the resulting free throw.

The Fever held a 90-79 lead with 4:10 remaining in the game at that moment.

Fever force decisive Game 3 It was a quieter outing for Wilson compared with Game 1, when she led all scorers with 38 points. She finished Game 2 with 22 points, falling below her regular-season average of 26.2 points per game.

Wilson went 5-for-11 from the field, with a significant portion of her scoring coming from the free-throw line. The Aces ultimately fell 99-89, allowing the Fever to avoid elimination and force a decisive Game 3.

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Jackie Young led all scorers with 31 points. The Aces will now face the Fever in the final game of the Round 1 series on Thursday.