Is Sophie Cunningham playing today vs Aces? Fans ask ‘is she injured?’ after poor showing
Sophie Cunningham's struggles have left some Fever fans disappointed, with several taking to social media to question her performance.
The Indiana Fever are in a do-or-die Round 1 playoff game against the Las Vegas Aces, with another loss ending their hopes of advancing to the semifinals.
The Fever maintained a five-point lead at halftime, heading into the break with a 48-43 advantage at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. However, fans have been left concerned by the performance of one of their key players, Sophie Cunningham.
What happened to Sophie Cunningham?
Cunningham has played 10 minutes in the first half but has yet to score or record an assist. She has only one rebound to her name, while her limited offensive involvement is particularly noticeable. The Fever guard has attempted just two field goals, including one from beyond the three-point line.
Her struggles have left some Fever fans disappointed, with several taking to social media to question her performance.
A fan tweeted, “Please let this be Sophie Cunningham last game of the szn”
Another user commented on a particular play and wrote, “Ayooo. Sophie Cunningham just missed a wide open layup”
One fan commented, “Fever gotta get Sophie Cunningham going. Those threes need to feel like daggers”
An X account pointed out Cunningham’s lack of scoring in the first half and tweeted, “how many points does sophie Cunningham have? 0?”
Also read | Did Sophie Cunningham call the WNBA 'inappropriate'? Here's the truth behind Fever star's resurfaced clip
Is Cunningham injured?
However, Fever insider Scott Agness had already raised a potential concern earlier in the game. He tweeted, “ Sophie Cunningham squinting with her left eye. Looked like she may have taken an elbow on the last layup attempt… Something to watch.”
If Cunningham is dealing with an issue, the incident mentioned by Agness could potentially explain her limited involvement and struggles during the first half.
Cunningham’s inability to score in the first half is even more surprising considering she finished Game 1 against the Aces with 13 points, which was the fourth-highest total on the Fever.
Also read | What happened to Ty Harris? Fever suffer major injury setback one day before Round 1 vs Aces
During the regular season, the 30-year-old also ranked fourth among the team’s top scorers, averaging 7.0 points while playing just over 22 minutes per game.
The Fever guard was primarily used off the bench throughout the season, making just three starts during the regular season.
Fever maintains 12-point lead despite Cunningham's struggles
Cunningham’s numbers remained unchanged by the end of the third quarter, with the Fever forward having logged 17 minutes of action. Meanwhile, the Fever carried a 12-point advantage into the final quarter, leading 72-60 with one period left to play.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More