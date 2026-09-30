Is Sophie Cunningham playing today vs Aces? Fans ask ‘is she injured?’ after poor showing

The Indiana Fever are in a do-or-die Round 1 playoff game against the Las Vegas Aces, with another loss ending their hopes of advancing to the semifinals. Sophie Cunningham has played 10 minutes in the first half but has yet to score or record an assist. (AP Photo)

The Fever maintained a five-point lead at halftime, heading into the break with a 48-43 advantage at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. However, fans have been left concerned by the performance of one of their key players, Sophie Cunningham.

What happened to Sophie Cunningham? Cunningham has played 10 minutes in the first half but has yet to score or record an assist. She has only one rebound to her name, while her limited offensive involvement is particularly noticeable. The Fever guard has attempted just two field goals, including one from beyond the three-point line.

Her struggles have left some Fever fans disappointed, with several taking to social media to question her performance.

A fan tweeted, “Please let this be Sophie Cunningham last game of the szn”

Another user commented on a particular play and wrote, “Ayooo. Sophie Cunningham just missed a wide open layup”

One fan commented, “Fever gotta get Sophie Cunningham going. Those threes need to feel like daggers”

An X account pointed out Cunningham’s lack of scoring in the first half and tweeted, “how many points does sophie Cunningham have? 0?”

Also read | Did Sophie Cunningham call the WNBA 'inappropriate'? Here's the truth behind Fever star's resurfaced clip