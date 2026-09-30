Why did Jason Kelce apologize on live ESPN broadcast? What happened between him and Pat McAfee during Bears vs Eagles

The NFL produced a viral moment during Monday Night Football, but it had nothing to do with what happened on the field. Jason Kelce found himself having to correct an on-air slip after his strong connection to his former team became evident during ESPN's coverage. Jason Kelce's slip-up was hardly surprising given his long history with Philadelphia. (Getty Images via AFP)

The former Philadelphia Eagles center was part of the Monday Night Countdown panel for the Eagles' matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sept. 28. Chicago eventually came away with a 27-7 victory, but it was Kelce's comments at halftime that caught attention.

Why did Jason Kelce apologize on air? The Bears held a 10-7 advantage at halftime when Kelce began discussing how he expected the second half to unfold.

While analyzing Philadelphia's performance, the 38-year-old repeatedly referred to the Eagles as “we,” prompting Pat McAfee to point out his apparent allegiance.

"I’m looking at it, 10-7, I feel pretty good going in the half,” Kelce told his fellow MNF ESPN colleagues. “We played really well,” he said.

“Offensively, we had opportunities, we shot ourselves in the foot, but we’ve moved the ball, we ran the ball well, Jalen Hurts is throwing the ball well. Them getting the ball coming out of the half, I have a feeling they got a lot of momentum," Kelce continued.