Why did Giants release Odell Beckham Jr.? Insider explains reason behind roster cut as WR depth chart updates
The move comes shortly after Giants coach John Harbaugh suggested that Odell Beckham Jr. could have a larger role.
The New York Giants have released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after his return to the franchise lasted just three games. He did not record a reception during his brief second stint with the franchise and was targeted just once.
The move comes shortly after Giants coach John Harbaugh suggested that Beckham could have a larger role. That raised expectations among fans, who even began chanting “OBJ! OBJ!” during the team's game against Tennessee.
However, Beckham ultimately failed to make an impact during his limited opportunities.
Why did Giants release Odell Beckham Jr.?
Beckham's lack of production appears to be one of the main factors behind the Giants' decision. However, roster considerations may have also played an important role.
ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Ranaan pointed to the team's situation involving wide receiver and punt returner Braxton Berrios, who had reached the limit for practice squad elevations.
Ranaan explained the situation on X:
"Odell Beckham Jr. is getting released. The Giants needed to make a decision on WR Braxton Berrios this week. He was out of practice squad elevations and is the team's punt returner," Ranaan tweeted on X.
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With Berrios no longer eligible for another practice squad elevation, the Giants could need to move him onto the active roster. That would potentially leave him occupying the fourth wide receiver spot, which could have contributed to Beckham's release.
Giants wide receiver depth
Beckham's departure leaves New York with a relatively short list of available receivers. The Giants' current group includes Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields and Darnell Mooney, while Calvin Austin III and Gunner Olszewski remain on injured reserve.
Berrios could effectively fill the fourth spot once he is added to the active roster, although his primary value comes on special teams rather than as a regular offensive contributor.
Could Odell Beckham Jr. return?
The Giants could still bring Beckham back by placing him on the practice squad after making room for Berrios on the active roster. That would allow the veteran receiver to remain with the organization while the team addresses its roster requirements.
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However, Beckham could also look for another opportunity around the NFL. After recording no catches in his three games with New York, the veteran is now a free agent and can explore other teams during the 2026 season.
The 33-year-old may now have the opportunity to evaluate his options without being tied to the emotional significance of returning to the franchise that originally drafted him in 2014.
With inputs from AP report.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More