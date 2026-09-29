GMC Jammu ranks 105th among 823 medical colleges

Government Medical College, Jammu, has secured 105th rank among 823 medical colleges across India in the International Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2026 rankings. GMC Jammu was ranked second in Jammu and Kashmir and 33rd in the North Zone. GMC Jammu, principal Dr Ashutosh Gupta (white shirt) and senior faculty members with IIRF Trophy. (HT)

Dr Ashutosh Gupta, principal and dean, expressed pride over the national recognition and congratulated the faculty members, resident doctors, students, nursing officers, paramedical staff and other employees for their contribution. Gupta said the IIRF 2026 Trophy was a proud moment for GMC Jammu and reflected the institution’s teamwork, dedication and shared commitment to excellence in medical education, research and patient care.

The institution secured an overall weighted index score of 804.25 out of 1,000 in the IIRF 2026 rankings. The college demonstrated consistent performance across various parameters, securing 133.50 marks in teaching, learning resources and pedagogy, 134.45 in research outcome, 138.58 in innovative medical infrastructure, 135 in social inclusion, 129 in future orientation and 125 in external perception.