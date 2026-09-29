The Paradise box office collection day 6: Nani film barely sees any growth, still manages to cross ₹100 crore

The Paradise box office collection day 6: Nani’s The Paradise released in theatres last week and took a rocking start at the box office despite abysmal reviews. The mass action entertainer has registered the biggest opening of Nani’s career, and that too, by a distance. On weekdays the film dipped, but by Tuesday it managed to cross ₹100 crore mark. The Paradise box office collection day 6: Nani in a still from the Srikanth Odela film.

The Paradise crosses ₹ 100 crore The Paradise brought in ₹11.60 crore from evening premieres alone on Thursday and ₹34.65 crore on Friday, its opening day. The film registered a ₹46.25 crore opening, the highest in Nani's career. On Friday, the film saw a shocking dip, collecting ₹14.90 crore. The film showed momentum on Saturday, collecting ₹15.25 crore. Sunday was steady at ₹15.70 crore. The sharpest dip took place on Monday with the film minting ₹5 crore.

The latest update on Sacnilk states that The Paradise collected ₹4.13 crore on Tuesday, its lowest single-day haul so far. This brings the total India collection to ₹101.23 crore.

This is the first film of Nani to have crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India. Earlier, HIT The third case and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram came close to the century mark but did not reach it. The Paradise has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, and as expected the bulk of the earnings have come from the Telugu version only.

All about the film The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. It tells the story of a tribe called the Savaari fighting for citizenship during the 1980s.

Sonali plays their leader, Sammakka, and Nani plays her son, Jadal. Mohan Babu plays a feudal overlord named Shikanja Malik, and Raghav plays his son, Vikram Malik. The film sees Sammakka and Jadal clash not just with Shikanja and Vikram, but also with the system that refuses to recognise them legally despite their contributions.