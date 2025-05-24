HIT The Third Case OTT release: When and where to watch Nani's gory murder mystery

HIT: The Third Case OTT release: Nani's last film now has an OTT release date! On Saturday, Netflix India took to their Instagram account to share that HIT: The Third Case will be premiering on the streaming platform from May 29. (Also read: Nani didn't want to cancel HIT 3 success meet despite Indo-Pak conflict: ‘Let's not give them the satisfaction’) HIT The Third Case OTT release: Nani plays SP Arjun Sarkaar in Sailesh Kolanu's film.

HIT: The Third Case where to watch

Netflix India shared the poster of HIT: The Third Case on their Instagram account with the caption, “He’s Arjun for the loved ones and Sarkaar for the criminals. Watch HIT: The Third Case, out 29 May, on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada."

Reacting to this announcement, a fan commented, “Finally! I have been waiting for this!” A second fan said, “Nani on Netflix! Such an awesome film.” A comment read, “The wait is over!”

About HIT: The Third Case

HIT: The Third Case collected above ₹100 crore worldwide, making it the first film in the franchise to do so. It is the third film in the HIT franchise to follow a cop solving a murder mystery. In the film, Nani plays SP Arjun Sarkaar, while Srinidhi Shetty plays his lover, Mrudula. Prateik Smita Patil plays the antagonist, Alpha. In the film, Arjun solves murders committed with a similar modus operandi across the country. The next film, HIT 4, will star Karthi as ACP Veerappan.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “HIT: The Third Case shines when it comes to Nani’s performance and the super-fun cameos. If you thought Nani in V (2020) should’ve been written better, well, this is it. If Vikram Rudraraju (Vishwak Sen) in HIT 1 suffers from PTSD due to past trauma, and Krishna Dev, aka KD (Adivi Sesh) in HIT 2, has a tendency to be sarcastic and crack jokes at odd moments, the only thing Arjun suffers from is a lack of tact. And Nani grabs the opportunity with both hands to veer between psychotic and funny when needed.”