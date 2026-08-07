After Randeep Hooda, Bhumi Pednekar joins Assam flood relief efforts, walks through knee-deep water to provide aid

Bhumi Pednekar recently grabbed headlines after facing backlash for criticising protesters at the CJP-led protest in Delhi over their use of foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Unfazed by the criticism, the actor has continued to go about her life and was recently spotted participating in relief work for flood-affected communities in Assam. Bhumi Pednekar joins relief effort in Assam.

Bhumi joins relief efforts in Assam The actor shared videos of herself participating in relief work in Assam. Bhumi travelled to the flood-hit state with the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF). She reposted a clip that shows her walking through knee-deep water as she reached a hut to provide aid to those affected by the floods. The caption of the clip read, "When compassion meets action, hope reaches farther. Thank you Bhumi for standing with the people of Assam."

Bhumi also shared a photo of herself with flood-affected villagers and wrote, "Every flooded village reminds us that recovery doesn't begin when the rain stops, but when the help arrives." In another video, Bhumi is seen arriving at a house surrounded by water in a boat. She also highlighted the harsh reality in Assam, mentioning that "though water has receded in some areas, many villages remain accessible only by boat."

The next video shows her distributing relief material to villagers. Another clip also captures Bhumi interacting with the villagers and sharing light-hearted moments with them, bringing smiles to their faces amid the devastation.