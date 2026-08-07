Conan O'Brien learns Bollywood dance, jokes with Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal in season 3 trailer of his travel show. Watch

In the trailer, Conan is seen travelling across four countries — India, the Netherlands, Morocco and the Philippines. He is also seen meeting fans he first connected with through his podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan. Along the way, he explores each destination through local traditions, food, culture and spontaneous conversations, all delivered with his trademark humour.

Conan O’Brien will meet with Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal during his tour of India for a funny and informal chat session. Judging from the trailer, the interaction is quite funny and showcases Conan’s self-deprecating humour and the fun-loving nature of the couple. Ali is seen saying, “You let the white person in and it's a full takeover.” To which, Conan cheekily responds, “I am not just a white person. I am the whitest person.” In the montage, you can see him learning Bollywood dance too.

In the new season of Conan O'Brien Must Go, the show is going to serve up a taste of India to its global audience. Indian actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will grace the screen for the India centric episode of the Emmy Award-winning comedy-travel show. With the release of the new Season 3 trailer, their appearance is giving an indication of their funny exchange with the celebrated comedian Conan O'Brien.

Sharing their excitement about being part of the show, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal jointly said, “Conan O’Brien is quite simply a legend. We’ve admired his unique brand of humour for years, so getting to sit across from him and be a part of his India journey was surreal in the best way. The conversation was completely unfiltered, spontaneous and filled with the kind of humour that only Conan can bring out. We had an absolute blast filming it and can’t wait for audiences around the world to see this wonderfully chaotic exchange.”

When and where to watch Season 3 of Conan O'Brien Must Go will be released on August 21, 2026. This season will feature four episodes and will become the largest season of the travel comedy show until now, considering that season 2 featured three episodes.

The new episodes will be aired every Friday on HBO and will be available for streaming on HBO Max. The final episode of this season is set to premiere on September 11, 2026. This show is produced by Conaco which is a production company owned by Conan O'Brien himself. Conan and Jeff Ross act as executive producers for this show.