David Fincher's American Squid Game shelved by Netflix; here's why the ambitious K-drama spin-off is no longer happening

While Squid Game could easily be described as one of the most successful franchises on Netflix that put skyrocketed the popularity of Korean dramas, this has not always been the case for all projects developed using the name. After years of speculation around the American spin-off, David Fincher's much-talked-about English-language Squid Game series has reportedly been scrapped. It has been reported that Netflix has decided to move forward in different direction. Netflix reportedly pulls the plug on David Fincher's Squid Game spin-off.

Netflix pulls the plug on Squid Game spin-off As per the report by The Playlist, the English-language version of David Fincher’s rumoured Squid Game is no longer in the pipeline at Netflix. This project was tentatively known as Heckler at Netflix and had Dennis Kelly as the screenwriter, who is also the creator of Utopia. Dennis had also collaborated with David on another HBO project, which did not materialise either.

The report stated that the series gradually lost its momentum slowly. It is claimed that several changes in leadership of Netflix, David’s involvement in different major projects, and the streamer’s new ideas concerning the development of the Squid Game universe were some of the reasons for shelving of the series.

Initially, the English-language adaptation was meant to become an integral part of the Netflix's plan to develop the universe of Squid Game worldwide. But this plan has supposedly changed.

Instead of having a single massive American series, it seems that the streaming service is now looking to develop its own versions of Squid Game separately for other nations. Some of the names which have been cited in the report include France and Norway, among others, even though it must be noted that these projects are just proposals at the moment.

David Fincher has moved on to other projects Another factor that may be contributing to the shelving of the project is David's hectic schedule. He has since wrapped up The Adventures of Cliff Booth, which is the sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, penned by Quentin Tarantino and starring Brad Pitt. With the release of the movie slated for December, he seems to have different plans altogether

Squid Game finale had Cate Blanchett's cameo This news about American Squid Game also changes the way how fans will now view the surprising cameo of Cate Blanchett in the finale of the series which aired in 2025. The brief appearance of Cate as an American recruiter in Los Angeles, who seemingly worked on the instructions of Lee Byung Hun's Front Man, had immediately started speculations that Netflix is already working on David's English-language show.

At the time, in an interview with Tudum, creator Hwang Dong Hyuk shared his excitement about casting the acclaimed actor. “I thought having a woman as a recruiter would be more dramatic and intriguing. And as for why Cate Blanchett, she's just the best, with unmatched charisma. Who doesn't love her? ” he said.

However, creator consistently rejected any connections between the cameo appearance and the reported spin-off. Cate had even stated that she was “wildly open to anything” when it came to a potential return to the franchise, but apparently, she was not officially linked with David Fincher's Heckler.

Other Squid Game projects But this is not all that Netflix had to offer in terms of expanding the Squid Game franchise. The streaming giant decided to launch Squid Game: The Challenge, the franchise's reality show. In two seasons, 456 players have competed against each other and tried to earn an incredible prize of $4.56 million.

Squid Game franchise has become very popular even in the gaming sphere, with Squid Game: Unleashed being introduced by Netflix Games. Players can enjoy participating in various challenges but with added elements of elimination. The franchise also appeared in licensed casino games in which you can play classic challenges such as Glass Bridge and Red Light, Green Light. The series has even crossed over with the popular video game, Call of Duty.