Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 crowns $4.56-million prize winner

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 reached its conclusion with one player walking away with the show’s massive $4.56 million prize. The last contestants standing - Dajah Graham (302), Trinity Parriman (398), Vanessa Clements (17), Steven Jones (183) and Perla Figuereo (72) - stepped into the final episode carrying equal parts nerves and hope. Perla Figuereo won Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2.(Instagram/@perlafiguereo)

Their celebration over new outfits did not last long, because the night quickly shifted back to the reality of the game: four more eliminations before a winner could rise.

About Squid Game: The Challenge

Inspired by the hit Korean drama Squid Game, the reality version Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 drops real people into a line-up of childhood games, TV Line reported. Every participant chases the same thing - a massive $4.56 million prize - and every round forces them to rethink their strategy as players get knocked out one after another.

Squid Game: The Challenge finale

The finale episode opened with the group sitting down for a formal seafood dinner. Pink guards served steak while the contestants talked about their lives and the people they hoped to help if they won. However, the calm moment did not hold for long. A new challenge landed at the table - five coins, one of them black. Whoever ended the game with the black coin would be eliminated.

An elimination and a four-player sprint

Trinity picked up the black coin from Steven early on, and after a conversation that left him emotional, he told the others he wanted them to advance. He guided each woman to the gold coin, passing them forward. Trinity ultimately took responsibility for the loss, sealing his own elimination.

The remaining four moved to the next stage, where the guards led them to a familiar sight: the towering doll from Red Light, Green Light. This time, the rules changed. Instead of advancing as a group, the first player to cross the finish line would win the season and the full prize. One slip meant instant elimination.

Vanessa fell out early. Steven surged ahead in the stretch, though he lost his balance during a freeze and was taken out as well. That left Dajah and Perla racing in short bursts, stopping well before the turn of the doll’s head. Then, the momentum snapped. Dajah heard a pop in her ankle and collapsed. She could not continue, clearing the path for Perla, Player 72, to cross the finish line alone.

A new multi-millionaire: The winner

Perla Figuereo is the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2, taking home the full $4.56 million prize.

FAQs:

Who won Season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge?

Perla Figuereo (Player 72) won the $4.56 million prize.

How many finalists competed in the finale?

Five players entered the final episode.

What was the last challenge?

A race version of Red Light, Green Light decided the winner.

Which player was eliminated first in the final race?

Vanessa Clements was the first to fall out.