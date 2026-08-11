Chiyaan Vikram’s Lar Gibbon video sparks wildlife probe; actor deletes post amid questions over exotic pet

Vikram posted a reel in which he can be seen having fun with and cuddling a Lar Gibbon. The reel went viral, and soon enough, people started asking whether the animal was even legally owned by the actor.

Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram is facing trouble on wildlife conservation after a video featuring him hugging a Lar Gibbon went viral on social media. After being viewed as a cute clip featuring both the actor and the animal in question, the video sparked controversy when questions were asked regarding the legality of the exotic animal being in India. As a result of the furor that followed, Vikram deleted the video from his Instagram. The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has now taken steps to investigate the case, and this includes examining the history of the animal.

According to Free Press Journal report, the animal belongs to CK Ranganathan, the Founder Chairman of CavinKare, and the father of Manu Ranjith, who happens to be the husband of Vikram’s daughter Akshita. It did not take long for people to start speculating about the location in which the reel was filmed. It was also reportedly filmed at Ranganathan’s farmhouse on the East Coast Road. However, the legality and ownership is now being probed by the wildlife authorities.

Why is keeping a Lar Gibbon a legal concern? Lar Gibbon is a wild primate that inhabits the Southeast Asian region and is highly regulated through international and Indian wildlife laws. As an exotic animal that is privately kept, the origin and the paperwork used in importing and transporting the animal are, therefore, under scrutiny.

Being listed under Appendix I of CITES, the animal's importation and transportation are highly regulated and controlled by strict laws of international trade in wildlife. Importing such an animal would require the necessary paperwork to be supplied to ensure compliance with India’s import laws.

Lar Gibbon is also listed under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act of India. The animal is considered to be an endangered species in the IUCN red list.