Rohit Sharma to debut with his own show, Ajay Devgn to host Crime Patrol and Madhuri Dixit on KBC Marathi: Know more

Although the details are kept under wraps, a few days ago Sony Pictures Networks had released a teaser hinting at Rohit’s debut in the entertainment space with a show that promises a full dose of entertainment. The over-one-minute-forty-second teaser features Rohit interacting with fans, who excitedly cheer him on and urge him to repeat his now-iconic dialogue, “Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega (No one will roam in the garden).” As the teaser unfolds, one fan after another keeps requesting Rohit to repeat the viral line. The constant demands visibly leave the cricketer increasingly frustrated, eventually prompting him to walk away in exasperation.

After bidding goodbye to the T20 format and Test cricket, Rohit Sharma is ready to step into an all-new arena: entertainment. The cricket superstar will make his debut on the small screen with his own show. As per a press release, expanding its Hindi entertainment portfolio, cricketer Rohit Sharma will make his entertainment debut with his own show on the network.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) today unveiled its expansive festive-season content slate. Apart from Rohit's show, the line-up includes Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, which premieres today on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. The new season returns with the campaign thought ‘Sochna Padega’, while continuing the show’s legacy of celebrating knowledge, aspiration and life-changing stories.

Adding comedy and high-energy entertainment to the slate is Indian Game Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa, which will bring celebrities together for a series of entertaining challenges.

The content offering further includes Scam 2010, a Sony LIV, Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment series directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The show chronicles the rise and fall of a massive financial empire.

The slate will also see Madhuri Dixit as a host on Kon Honar Crorepati, bringing a new identity and energy to the Marathi edition of the iconic KBC format. For Tamil audiences, Sony LIV will present MasterChef Tamil, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Tamil Idol, the first Tamil adaptation of the globally acclaimed singing competition format with music maestro AR Rahman, who will lead the search for Tamil Nadu’s next outstanding singing talent.

Commenting on the line-up, Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director & CEO - Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) said, “India’s entertainment landscape is increasingly being shaped by audiences who move freely across languages, genres and screens. Our focus is therefore on building compelling intellectual properties and stories that can connect with audiences wherever and however they choose to watch. This festive slate brings that approach to life. It combines some of our most enduring franchises with new formats, marquee talent, a growing regional portfolio and an exceptional calendar of live sport. From Kaun Banega Crorepati and our new Hindi entertainment properties to our offerings in Marathi and Tamil, we are building a wider and more diverse content portfolio, with our television network and Sony LIV working together to take it to audiences across India.”