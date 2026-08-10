Exclusive | Upasana Singh calls EGM ‘illegal’ after 11 CINTAA members resign

In a significant development within the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), 11 members of its 21-member Executive Committee have resigned from their respective positions, amid allegations of prolonged tensions over the functioning of the association and calls for fresh elections. They alleged that the functioning of the association had increasingly become concentrated around CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon and Senior Vice President Padmini Kolhapure, along with a section of other Executive Committee members. CINTAA crisis: Upasana Singh calls EGM ‘illegal’ after 11 EC members resign

General Secretary Upasana Singh says the differences had been building for over two years, with the committee increasingly divided over how the association should function. “This has been going on for the past two to two-and-a-half years, since we have been here. Since then, we have been going through a lot of trouble. Many people have resigned in between because of the tensions within the committee, and there was a very bad atmosphere,” Upasana tells us.

According to her, one of the key disagreements has been over the manner in which disciplinary action is allegedly being taken against artistes. “By giving show-cause notices to anyone, they have started firing actors, and sometimes they suspend someone,” she says. She believes the association has effectively become divided into two groups. “There are two groups there, some people who want to work for the actors and want their well-being.” She adds, “CINTAA is an association of artists. It is their home. They are not there to fire them, cancel their work or suspend them.”

Upasana says the differences eventually led to 11 members resigning from the 21-member committee. “We are an association of 21 members. That is why 11 people, after getting very tired, have resigned together.” She maintains that under CINTAA’s constitution, the resignation of at least half the committee leads to its dissolution and fresh elections. “Our constitution says that if more than half of the people resign, or even 50% resign, then our committee breaks down and re-election is announced. This is our constitution.” She says she accepted all 11 resignations in her capacity as General Secretary.