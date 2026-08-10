New Moon August 2026: 6 symbols you may notice before this New Moon, according to a spiritual expert
New Moon can feel like a natural time to slow down, reflect and think about what you want to carry into the next chapter of your life.
The August 2026 New Moon is approaching and will occur on August 12. For many people, a New Moon can feel like a natural time to slow down, reflect and think about what they want to carry into the next chapter of their lives. According to tarot reader Kishori Sud, you may also find yourself noticing certain symbols or meaningful moments around you during this period.
These signs are not predictions or guarantees of what is to come. Instead, they can be viewed as an invitation to pause, reflect and become more aware of your thoughts, feelings and experiences.
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1. Butterflies
If you start noticing butterflies more often, you may take them as a reminder that transformation does not always happen suddenly. Sometimes, meaningful changes begin quietly before you can fully see where they are leading you.
2. Feathers
Finding a feather or repeatedly seeing one may feel like a gentle nudge to trust your journey. It can serve as a reminder to keep moving forward, even when you do not have all the answers yet.
3. Repeating numbers
You may notice the same numbers appearing on clocks, receipts, addresses or other everyday places. Rather than treating these numbers as a definite message, use them as an opportunity to become more mindful of what you are thinking about and where you are directing your intentions.
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4. Rainbows
A rainbow can naturally remind you that hope can appear after difficult periods. If you see one around the New Moon, you may use the moment to reflect on what has helped you move through challenges and what gives you hope now.
5. Blooming flowers
Flowers can be a simple reminder that growth happens in its own time. If you notice flowers blooming around you, let them remind you not to compare your progress with anyone else's. Your growth has its own pace and season.
6. Meaningful coincidences
Sometimes, an ordinary moment can feel unexpectedly meaningful. It could be a conversation, a song that plays at just the right time, a quote that catches your attention or even a brief interaction with a stranger. These coincidences may encourage you to pause and consider why the moment stood out to you.
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Disclaimer: Spiritual and tarot interpretations are subjective and are intended for personal reflection rather than as factual predictions. They are not a substitute for professional advice or as a guarantee of future events.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More