‘Reverse vacation?’ Content creator urges people to ‘go somewhere worse’ instead of luxury trips; internet reacts

Most people plan vacations around comfort, beautiful hotels, new cities, scenic views and experiences that offer a break from everyday life. But content creator Simridhi Makhija has a very different suggestion: take a “reverse vacation” and deliberately travel somewhere less comfortable than home.

In a June 18 Instagram video, Simridhi spoke about the idea of travelling to places with fewer facilities and a simpler way of life. “You need to invent a reverse vacation for yourself wherein you go somewhere worse than you live right now. Some people call it trauma tourism because you go somewhere which is way worse than where you live,” she said. (Also read: Travel vlogger takes ‘world’s most expensive first-class flight’ from Dubai to London: ‘It’s literally an apartment’ )

‘If you live in a tier 2 city, go to a tier 3 city’ According to Simridhi, such a trip can make people reflect on their circumstances and appreciate what they already have. “This helps you get a lot more deeper perspective in your life as to why you need to lock in harder to your goals because where you are right now is where you gather dust, right? You become comfortable,” she said.

Simridhi suggested that people should intentionally choose destinations that offer fewer conveniences than their usual surroundings. “If you live in a tier 2 city, you need to go to a tier 3 city. If you live in a city, you have to go to like a village wherein there are no facilities, there is nothing that coddles you,” she explained.