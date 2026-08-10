Looking to up your denim game and stop your jeans from fading? Here are 5 styles worth considering

Looking to up your denim game? Here are 5 jean styles worth considering (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Finding a pair of jeans that looks good is easy. Finding one that still looks good after multiple washes is considerably harder. Denim can lose its colour, shape and overall finish surprisingly quickly, especially when you're wearing the same few pairs on repeat. That's why I tend to look beyond just the trend or silhouette and pay attention to the wash, denim construction and overall quality before adding another pair to my wardrobe. From timeless dark indigo flares to fashion-forward wide-leg and barrel fits, these are some of the styles I'd consider if you're looking for denim that can become a regular part of your wardrobe.

Denim styles to add to your wardrobe now Wide-leg jeans are still having a major moment

Wide-leg jeans continue to dominate denim trends, and this pair makes a strong case for the silhouette. The high-rise waist helps define the waistline, while the relaxed leg creates a long, streamlined shape without feeling restrictive. What I particularly like about this kind of denim is its versatility. Unlike some trend-led fits that can quickly feel dated, wide-leg jeans can move between casual and polished outfits quite easily. Why I'd consider them: A modern silhouette that's easy to keep in rotation. Style tip: Try them with a fitted tank, oversized blazer and loafers for that effortless fashion-editor look. Barrel jeans are for when you want something more directional

2 . The Souled Store Barrel-Fit Denim Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Barrel-fit denim has become one of the more interesting alternatives to straight and wide-leg jeans. The curved leg creates a distinctive shape that feels fashion-forward without being completely impractical. This pair from The Souled Store has a washed finish that gives it an already lived-in appearance, while the structured silhouette keeps the overall look contemporary. If you're experimenting with denim beyond the usual straight or skinny fits, barrel jeans are an easy place to start. Why I'd consider them: A fashion-forward shape that still prioritises comfort. Style tip: Balance the volume with a fitted bodysuit or tucked-in shirt. Dark indigo is the wash I'd choose for longevity

Some denim trends disappear after a season. Flared jeans, however, keep making their way back, and the dark indigo wash makes them even more timeless. The Levi's 726 combines a high-rise waist with a subtle flare that creates a flattering, elongated silhouette. More importantly, the darker wash makes the jeans incredibly versatile. They can work with a T-shirt and sneakers during the day or a blouse and heels for an evening look. If you're specifically worried about denim looking worn out after repeated washes, a darker pair is also a sensible wardrobe choice, but remember that no denim is completely fade-proof. Washing and care still make a significant difference. Why I'd consider them: A timeless fit and versatile dark wash. Style tip: Pair them with pointed flats or heels to emphasise the elongated silhouette. Can't decide between skinny and baggy? Try a flare

Another version of the 726 fit offers the same combination of a fitted hip and thigh with a subtle flare. It's a particularly good middle ground if skinny jeans feel too restrictive but oversized denim feels like too much. The shape is easy to style with everything from tucked-in knitwear to crisp shirts and fitted tops. It's also one of those silhouettes that doesn't depend heavily on current trends, which makes it more worthwhile as an everyday wardrobe staple. Why I'd consider them: A balanced fit that works across different styling preferences. Style tip: Tuck in your top and add a structured belt to define the waist. Distressed denim can still work as an everyday staple

Distressed wide-leg denim brings together two major denim directions: relaxed proportions and intentionally worn-in detailing. The wide-leg shape keeps the look contemporary, while the distressed finish gives even a simple outfit more attitude. I'd keep the rest of the outfit relatively clean, a fitted top, simple sneakers or boots and minimal accessories are enough. One caveat, though: distressed denim is intentionally designed to look worn, so it's not the best option if your main priority is making your jeans look pristine for years. Why I'd consider them: A relaxed, trend-led option for casual wardrobes. Style tip: Pair with a fitted crop top, clean sneakers and a structured shoulder bag. The real trick to keeping jeans from fading While choosing a good pair matters, how you wash your denim matters just as much. Even high-quality jeans can fade with frequent hot washes or excessive tumble drying. For jeans you want to keep looking newer for longer, wash them less frequently when possible, turn them inside out, use cold water and avoid harsh detergents. Air-drying is also gentler than repeatedly putting denim through a hot dryer. And when you're shopping, don't assume that a darker wash or a premium label automatically means the jeans are fade-proof. Look at the fabric, construction and care instructions, and choose a silhouette you'll genuinely want to wear for years rather than one that's simply trending today. Similar stories for you: Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style Classic yet trendy: Shop chain handbags you'll carry for years Stop slipping on court: 8 Indoor sports shoes to play your favourite sport in style

Denim styles: FAQs How can I stop jeans from fading after multiple washes? Turn jeans inside out, wash them in cold water, use a mild detergent and avoid frequent washing. Air-drying is also gentler than repeated tumble drying. Are distressed jeans a good choice if I want long-lasting denim? They can be, but distressed jeans are intentionally designed with a worn-in appearance. If you want denim that looks pristine for longer, a clean, darker wash may be a better choice. Which jeans are easiest to style for everyday wear? Wide-leg and flared jeans are particularly versatile. They can be styled with fitted tops, shirts, blazers, sneakers, flats or heels depending on the occasion. Are dark-wash jeans better for long-term wear? Dark indigo jeans are versatile and can maintain a polished appearance for longer, but no denim is completely fade-proof. Proper washing and care still matter.