Not every ache is a gym injury: Signs persistent pain could be more than post-workout soreness

Most gym-goers default to 'it's just training' because that's the explanation that fits their daily reality. Soreness, aches, and minor injuries are a normal part of an active lifestyle, so when something new comes up, the mind naturally reaches for the most familiar and least alarming explanation. Dr Sumit Badhwar, founder of Bone and Joint Clinic, Noida, explained the difference between the two. ​Also read | When is bone pain more than gym injury? Orthopaedic Dr Brajesh Koushle shares everyday warning signs Dr Sumit said, “There's also a psychological component: athletes are conditioned to push through discomfort, and admitting a pain might be something serious can feel like weakness or overreaction. This bias isn't irrational most of the time, it's correct, but it means people often dismiss patterns that deserve a second look.” The difference between ordinary soreness and injury The line between ordinary soreness and something else comes down to timing, quality, and behaviour. Delayed onset muscle soreness typically peaks 24-72 hours after a workout, feels symmetrical, improves with light movement, and resolves within a week regardless of what you do.

The line between ordinary soreness and something else comes down to timing, quality, and behaviour. (Pexel)

However, pain that doesn't follow that arc doesn't fade; it worsens with rest instead of activity, it's localised to one specific spot rather than a whole muscle group, or it wakes you up at night, it behaves differently than muscle recovery does. Muscle soreness is also proportional to what you did; if the pain doesn't match the workout that supposedly caused it, or it lingers well past two to three weeks, 'just sore' stops being a believable explanation. Signs that indicate medical attention According to Dr Sumit, lumps get misattributed constantly. A muscle knot is usually tender to the touch, mobile under the skin, and tends to loosen with massage or stretching. A tumor, by contrast, is often painless in early stages, firm, fixed in place, and grows steadily over weeks rather than appearing and disappearing with training cycles. The real difference between benign soreness and something growing inside the body is trajectory: recovery-related pain has a clear endpoint, while a mass or malignant process tends to persist or slowly progress, no matter what you do.

Muscle soreness is also proportional to what you did; if the pain doesn't match the workout that supposedly caused it. (Unsplash)