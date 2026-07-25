When is bone pain more than gym injury? Orthopaedic Dr Brajesh Koushle shares everyday warning signs

Bone pain can be mistaken for muscle ache, arthritis, or age-related discomfort. According to Dr Brajesh Koushle, while all these conditions are the most frequent reasons for pain, there may be cases when the pain persists due to underlying bone problems.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Koushle noted that differentiating regular pain from a serious warning is crucial for timely diagnosis and treatment. He went on to share what the warning signs are and how important early diagnosis is for treatment.

Warning signs that should not be ignored Dr Koushle pointed out that the duration of pain and its pattern can be useful indicators in understanding its cause.

“Any prolonged pain that persists for several weeks, even when you have enough rest, keeps returning, or gradually gets worse, is not characteristic of an ordinary gym injury,” he stated. “Pain that is centred in one particular area and doesn't spread to several muscles also requires further investigation.”

Other signs that the doctor believes require medical consultation include:

Swelling

Tenderness

Lump formation

Decreased ability to move the affected limb “If the pain is getting worse during nighttime or periods of rest, it is also a warning sign because exercise pain usually gets better when you rest,” noted Dr Koushle. “Some individuals may suffer from limping, limited ability to move, or severe pain after a minor injury. It might indicate a bone problem like a stress fracture.”

If the bone pain is associated with unexpected weight loss, fatigue, fever, or fracture after a minor injury, one should consult a doctor immediately, stressed Dr Koushle.

Importance of early diagnosis Bone pain that is prolonged in duration may occur due to any number of problems, such as stress fractures, osteoporosis, infection, inflammation, arthritis, or, in rare cases, bone tumours. It is only through a thorough clinical examination that one can diagnose the specific problem.

As Dr Koushle pointed out, “Early evaluation allows appropriate treatment to begin before complications develop and increases the likelihood of treating a severe problem, if there is any.”

Pain is the body's way of signalling that something needs attention. While most post-workout aches improve with time, persistent, worsening, or recurring bone pain should never be overlooked. Although many aches and pains after exercise resolve on their own, there are some which need to be taken seriously. Bone pain, especially if it persists, worsens or recurs, is not to be ignored at any cost.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Brajesh Kumar Koushle is the Director and Unit Head – Orthopaedics with Joint Replacement and Sports Medicine at Yashoda Medicity, Indirapuram, with over 25 years of clinical experience. He specialises in primary and revision joint replacements, arthroscopic ligament reconstructions, and complex trauma management.