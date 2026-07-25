Dr Monika Gupta debunks 7 IVF myths that prevent couples from seeking timely help on World IVF Day

World IVF Day is observed every year on July 25, marking the birthday of the first individual to be born with the help of in vitro fertilisation.

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Interacting with HT Lifestyle on the occasion, Dr Monika Gupta, centre head at Kailash IVF, Noida, shared that while there is certainly a rise in awareness about IVF, there are still many couples who seek help later than they should.

“The delay is rarely because treatment is unavailable. More often, it begins with a myth that sounds convincing enough to postpone seeking help by another six months, another year, or sometimes much longer,” stated Dr Gupta. She went on to debunk seven myths on IVF and fertility treatments, which are presented as follows.

1. ‘Waiting because we are too young’ According to Dr Gupta, this is perhaps the most common reason couples postpone a fertility consultation. People often believe that fertility remains constant throughout adulthood. The reality is different.

A woman's egg quantity and quality naturally decline with age, particularly after 35. Male fertility also changes over time, although more gradually, with age affecting sperm quality, DNA integrity and overall reproductive health.

“Waiting does not improve fertility. It simply reduces the options available later. Seeking medical advice does not mean committing to IVF. In many cases, doctors may recommend lifestyle changes, medication or simpler fertility treatments. The biggest advantage of an early consultation is that it provides clarity before time becomes a limiting factor,” highlighted the doctor.