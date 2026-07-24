Is having twins through IVF really the ‘ideal outcome’? Fertility expert shares why this common belief is misleading

Ahead of World IVF Day on July 25, let's take a closer look at one of the common myths surrounding fertility treatment and why it is important to debunk it. World IVF Day celebrates the birth of the world's first baby conceived through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and acknowledges the advancements in fertility.



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Among the many beliefs, there is one that is about how IVF allows couples to choose to have twins, or that having twins is the ideal outcome. But how true is this?

Dr Sakshi Chopra, consultant IVF at Kailash Deepak Hospital, told HT Lifestyle that this is actually one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding IVF.

Why were twin pregnancies more common with IVF in the past? This belief may have originated from earlier IVF outcomes, where twin pregnancies were more common.

As per the fertility expert, this, however, is not the ‘ideal outcome,' challenging the belief.

Dr Chopra explained why twin pregnancies were more common in the past: "It is important to understand that the goal of IVF is not to have twins. The goal is to achieve a healthy pregnancy and, ultimately, a healthy mother and a healthy baby. Earlier, it was common to transfer two or more embryos to improve the chances of pregnancy because IVF technology was not as advanced."

Back then, technology was not as advanced, so transferring multiple embryos was practical to increase the chances of pregnancy. So, it is important to acknowledge that twin pregnancy is not the ‘ideal outcome.’