Can't get your kids to eat veggies? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's colourful carrot and beetroot cutlets

Getting children to eat healthy food can be frustrating, especially when they are picky eaters and start throwing tantrums at the sight of vegetables. But turning vegetables into a delicious, colourful dish can be an easy way to make them more appealing to little ones. We found the perfect recipe that could help make vegetables a little more exciting for your kids.

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Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared his recipe for carrot and beetroot cutlets, which are delicious and perfect if your kids start throwing tantrums when you try to feed them vegetables. In an Instagram video shared on August 5, the chef describes the recipe as, “The best thing about some recipes is that they can turn vegetables into a child’s favourite. These Carrot Beetroot Cutlets are one such recipe – colourful, flavourful and perfect for a tiffin box. Make them once and let the empty tiffin box be the review!”