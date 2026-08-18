Can't get your kids to eat veggies? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's colourful carrot and beetroot cutlets
If your kids throw tantrums at the sight of vegetables or anything healthy, this recipe is for you!
Getting children to eat healthy food can be frustrating, especially when they are picky eaters and start throwing tantrums at the sight of vegetables. But turning vegetables into a delicious, colourful dish can be an easy way to make them more appealing to little ones. We found the perfect recipe that could help make vegetables a little more exciting for your kids.
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Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared his recipe for carrot and beetroot cutlets, which are delicious and perfect if your kids start throwing tantrums when you try to feed them vegetables. In an Instagram video shared on August 5, the chef describes the recipe as, “The best thing about some recipes is that they can turn vegetables into a child’s favourite. These Carrot Beetroot Cutlets are one such recipe – colourful, flavourful and perfect for a tiffin box. Make them once and let the empty tiffin box be the review!”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
- 1 small carrot, peeled and grated
- 1 small beetroot, peeled and grated
- 2 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and grated
- 2 to 3 tbsp finely chopped fresh coriander
- 2 to 3 green chillies, finely chopped
- ½ tsp garam masala powder
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
- Salt, to taste
- ½ cup fresh breadcrumbs
- Oil, for greasing and shallow frying
- Tomato ketchup, to serve
- Masala makhana, to serve
Method
- Add the grated boiled potatoes to a large mixing bowl. Add the grated carrot and beetroot, followed by the chopped coriander and green chillies.
- Add the garam masala, red chilli powder, salt and fresh breadcrumbs. Mix everything thoroughly until the ingredients are well combined and the mixture comes together into a firm dough-like mixture.
- Grease your palms lightly with oil. Divide the mixture into equal portions and roll each portion into a smooth ball. Gently flatten each ball between your palms to form evenly shaped cutlets.
- Heat a little oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, carefully place the cutlets in the pan, making sure not to overcrowd it.
- Shallow-fry the cutlets for a few minutes on each side, gently flipping them once the underside turns golden brown. Cook until both sides are crisp and evenly browned.
- Remove the cutlets from the pan and place them on absorbent paper to remove any excess oil. Serve hot with tomato ketchup and masala makhana.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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