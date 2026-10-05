Chef Kunal Kapur shares recipe for healthy millet cutlets: See step-by-step preparation
Chef Kunal Kapur shows how to make snacks healthy with his easy-to-prepare millet cutlet recipe; read on for detailed cooking instructions.
When you are trying to eat healthy, snacks are not always your best friends. However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur’s millet cutlet recipe is likely to change that. Made from barnyard millets using very little oil, the dish takes just 45 minutes to prepare, with the quantities of ingredients listed below being sufficient for four. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
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Ingredients for millet cutlets
- Oil – 1 tbsp
- Asafoetida (hing) – ½ tsp
- Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
- Black pepper crushed – ½ tsp
- Curry leaves – a sprig
- Green chilli, chopped – 2
- Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp
- Water – 4 cups
- Salt – to taste
- Roasted peanuts – ¼ cup
- Cashewnut, broken – ¼ cup
- Carrots, grated – ½ cup
- French beans, chopped – ¼ cup
- Corn, boiled – ⅓ cup
- Green peas – ⅓ cup
- Turmeric – ½ tsp
- Chilli flakes – 1 tsp
- Barnyard millet – 200 gm/ 1 cup
- Coriander leaves, chopped – handful
- Ghee – 2 tbsp
Method of preparation
- For healthy millet cutlets, in a deep pan, temper heeng, jeera, crushed black pepper, curry leaves, chopped green chillies, and chopped ginger in one tablespoon of oil. Add water along with salt, and let it come to a boil.
- Add roasted peanuts, broken cashew nuts, grated carrot, peas, chopped beans, corn, turmeric powder, and chilli flakes (optional).
- After it boils, gradually add samak rice while stirring to prevent any lumps. Cook until it reaches a dough-like consistency, then transfer it to a plate to cool.
- Once it’s at room temperature, add freshly chopped coriander and mix it with your hands. Shape it into equal-sized patties. Heat some ghee or oil in a pan and sear the cutlets on both sides until golden brown. Serve hot!
More about Kunal Kapur
Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.
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This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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