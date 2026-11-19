You can love someone deeply without changing them: A therapist explains how emotionally mature love works
Emotional maturity in a relationship comes from knowing which differences need to be discussed and which ones you need to accept.
When you are in love, you want to understand your partner and feel understood in return. You want to share your life with them, but that does not mean you will always think alike or see things the same way. You can love someone deeply and still accept that they have their own personality, opinions, and ways of doing things.
According to Dr. Manahil Riaz, emotional maturity in a relationship comes from knowing which differences need to be discussed and which ones you need to accept. You can tell your partner when their behavior hurts you without expecting them to change their personality to suit you.
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As Dr. Riaz explains, “You can love someone deeply without needing them to become more like you. Emotional maturity is learning which differences need a conversation and which ones simply need acceptance. You can ask someone to change a hurtful behavior without asking them to change who they are. Love becomes exhausting when every difference turns into something that needs fixing. Your partner is a person to understand, not a project to complete. A healthy relationship leaves room for two different people to exist.”
You will not always agree with your partner. You may have different interests, opinions, or ways of handling situations. That does not mean something is wrong with the relationship. Not every disagreement needs to turn into an argument, and not every difference needs to be corrected. Sometimes, you simply have to accept that the person you love will not always see things the way you do.
A relationship should not require either of you to give up who you are. You can work through problems, address behavior that hurts you, and grow together without trying to change each other's personalities. Loving someone also means giving them the space to be themselves, just as you would want the same for yourself.
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Disclaimer: This article explores emotional maturity and healthy relationship dynamics for general awareness and self-reflection. It is not a substitute for professional relationship or mental health advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More