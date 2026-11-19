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Looking for extra storage? Explore 6 steel almirahs for an organised bedroom
Looking for reliable steel almirahs ? The options below combine practical storage, sturdy construction and functional designs to meet your storage needs.
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Triveni almirah GOMTI-3 |10-Year Guarantee on Paint and Lock | 2-Door Wardrobe with Locker & Center Partition Shelf | 5 Hangers, 3 Shelves, Key Bag & Border Box | Powder Coated Finish for Home UseView Details
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2-Door Steel Almirah | Small Metal Cabinet with Shelves | Ergonomic Handles | Powder-Coated Grey Finish | Sleek, Durable Storage Cupboard for Home & OfficeView Details
₹12,999
Interio by Godrej Slimline 2-Door Steel Almirah | Cupboard for Clothes, Alpine White and Portabella Matte, 1-Year Warranty, 1 Locker, 4 ShelvesView Details
₹30,190
Shubham Furnitures Single Door Steel Locker Cabinet with 4 Shelves & Hanging Rod | Heavy Duty Lockable Storage Cupboard for Office Gym School Factory | Powder Coated 1 Door Metal Locker Light GreyView Details
₹12,399
STEEL VALLEY Metal Almirah Cabinet with 2 Doors and 1 Drawer, Grey (Grey) | 72x21x17 Inch, Multiple Shelves, Key Lock Doors, Castor Wheels, Bedroom StorageView Details
₹17,599
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Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.