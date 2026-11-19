From statement earrings to layered necklaces: A quick guide on how to recreate celebrity red-carpet looks with jewellery
Celebrity red-carpet looks are all about the details. Here's how to use jewellery to recreate their glamour.
Whenever we watch a red carpet unfold, whether it is Cannes, an international gala or an awards night back home, the conversation usually begins with the outfit. We notice the silhouette, the fabric, the embroidery and the overall drama of the look. Jewellery, meanwhile, often gets discussed as an afterthought. But jewellery can completely change how an outfit comes together.
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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aditi Daga, co-founder of Angara, shared five ways to wear the same pairing for different moments in your own wardrobe.
The evening gala
According to Daga, let the solitaire diamond take the lead against a deep navy or charcoal column gown. The diamond band sits cleanly on the hand as a quiet architectural detail. Keep the rest of the jewellery minimal so the cool blue stones and the geometric metalwork become the only points of light.
The black-tie dinner
Wear the set with a tailored black tuxedo jacket and silk camisole. The earrings catch the candlelight while the graduated diamond band elevates a simple manicure. “The combination feels polished enough for formal seating yet modern enough to move between courses and conversation,” said Aditi.
The cocktail party
Pair emerald-cut gemstone drop earrings with a fluid satin slip dress in ivory or soft grey. Stack a statement diamond ring with a slim plain gold or platinum band for subtle contrast. The result is effortless evening polish, with colour, geometry and movement without any sense of over-dressing.
The day-to-night transition
Start with a crisp white shirt and high-waisted trousers, letting a pair of gold statement earrings and a classic diamond ring provide the only jewellery. Later, swap the trousers for a midi skirt or add a structured blazer.
The pieces move cleanly from desk to dinner because their scale and design remain intentional rather than loud. The combination works because the warmth of the gold complements the intricate diamond detailing, and both pieces share a refined, modern sensibility that adapts to the clothes rather than overpowering them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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