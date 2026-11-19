Whenever we watch a red carpet unfold, whether it is Cannes, an international gala or an awards night back home, the conversation usually begins with the outfit. We notice the silhouette, the fabric, the embroidery and the overall drama of the look. Jewellery, meanwhile, often gets discussed as an afterthought. But jewellery can completely change how an outfit comes together.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aditi Daga, co-founder of Angara, shared five ways to wear the same pairing for different moments in your own wardrobe.