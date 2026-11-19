Doctor explains why asthma and COPD are not the same and why knowing the distinction matters
Asthma and COPD show some similar symptoms like breathing issues, but they are separate disorders with different treatments, shares Dr Abdul Raouf Wani.
Many people use the terms asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) interchangeably, with both conditions causing some similar symptoms such as cough, wheezing, chest tightness and breathlessness.
“However, they are not the same disease, and understanding the difference is essential for effective treatment,” Dr Abdul Raouf Wani, associate consultant of pulmonology at Fortis Hospital, Jalandhar, shared with HT Lifestyle.
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Difference between asthma and COPD
Asthma is a chronic inflammatory condition of the airways. According to the pulmonologist, it can develop at any age and is often associated with allergies, environmental triggers or a family history.
“Its hallmark is variation in symptoms: patients may experience episodes of wheezing, cough or breathlessness, particularly at night, early morning or after exposure to dust, pollen, cold air or respiratory infections. Lung function often improves significantly with appropriate treatment,” noted Dr Wani.
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), on the other hand, is a chronic lung disease characterised by persistent airflow obstruction.
It commonly develops following prolonged exposure to harmful substances such as cigarette smoke, biomass fuel smoke, occupational dust and air pollution, shared the physician. Symptoms, particularly breathlessness and cough, tend to progress over time.
In the words of Dr Wani, “Unlike typical asthma, airflow limitation in COPD is not fully reversible. One important distinction is that asthma is often diagnosed earlier in life, whereas COPD is more common in middle-aged and older adults. However, COPD can occur in younger individuals too, particularly with significant environmental exposures or genetic predisposition.”
He added that doctors differentiate between the two with a simple breathing test called spirometry that measures lung function. It helps identify airflow obstruction and assess its reversibility.
“COPD is confirmed by persistent airflow obstruction after bronchodilator administration, whereas asthma typically demonstrates variable airflow limitation,” stated Dr Wani.
Why does the distinction matter?
The treatment of asthma is different from that of COPD; therefore, knowing the difference between the two is important for individuals, the pulmonologist shared.
- Asthma requires inhaled corticosteroid-containing treatment to control airway inflammation and prevent potentially life-threatening attacks.
- COPD treatment primarily relies on long-acting bronchodilators, with inhaled corticosteroids added in selected patients depending on their clinical profile and exacerbation risk.
“Some patients may even have features of both conditions, making specialist assessment important,” stated Dr Wani, adding, “The good news is that both diseases are treatable. Early diagnosis, smoking cessation, avoiding harmful exposures, vaccination, correct inhaler technique and regular follow-up can significantly improve quality of life.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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