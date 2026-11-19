Many people use the terms asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) interchangeably, with both conditions causing some similar symptoms such as cough, wheezing, chest tightness and breathlessness.

“However, they are not the same disease, and understanding the difference is essential for effective treatment,” Dr Abdul Raouf Wani, associate consultant of pulmonology at Fortis Hospital, Jalandhar, shared with HT Lifestyle.

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Difference between asthma and COPD Asthma is a chronic inflammatory condition of the airways. According to the pulmonologist, it can develop at any age and is often associated with allergies, environmental triggers or a family history.

“Its hallmark is variation in symptoms: patients may experience episodes of wheezing, cough or breathlessness, particularly at night, early morning or after exposure to dust, pollen, cold air or respiratory infections. Lung function often improves significantly with appropriate treatment,” noted Dr Wani.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), on the other hand, is a chronic lung disease characterised by persistent airflow obstruction.

It commonly develops following prolonged exposure to harmful substances such as cigarette smoke, biomass fuel smoke, occupational dust and air pollution, shared the physician. Symptoms, particularly breathlessness and cough, tend to progress over time.