People who have diabetes running in the family usually treat the disease as a ticking time bomb. That might not necessarily be the case, believes Dr Altamash Shaikh, consultant endocrinologist at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai.

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The physician told HT Lifestyle that a family history of diabetes is a warning sign and not a life sentence.

“When parents or siblings have diabetes, many people feel like they are destined to get it. Having diabetes in the family does increase the chance of developing type 2 diabetes. That does not mean it is certain,” he stated.

How family history affects diabetes risk According to Dr Shaikh, a family history of diabetes shows a tendency. “It also reflects habits,” he shared. “Families often eat the same foods. They may have similar activity levels. Sleep patterns, stress levels and body fat distribution can be passed on too.”

While the risk of diabetes can be passed on genetically, the physician noted that the genes do not tell the full story. There are other factors at play which can significantly boost the risk, such as:

Excess belly fat

Lack of exercise

Food choices

Not sleeping enough

Smoking

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