Doctor explains how to reduce the risk of diabetes if the disease runs in the family
Diabetes runs in the family, but genes are not the only thing that determines the risk of individuals contracting the disease, shares Dr Altamash Shaikh.
People who have diabetes running in the family usually treat the disease as a ticking time bomb. That might not necessarily be the case, believes Dr Altamash Shaikh, consultant endocrinologist at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai.
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The physician told HT Lifestyle that a family history of diabetes is a warning sign and not a life sentence.
“When parents or siblings have diabetes, many people feel like they are destined to get it. Having diabetes in the family does increase the chance of developing type 2 diabetes. That does not mean it is certain,” he stated.
How family history affects diabetes risk
According to Dr Shaikh, a family history of diabetes shows a tendency. “It also reflects habits,” he shared. “Families often eat the same foods. They may have similar activity levels. Sleep patterns, stress levels and body fat distribution can be passed on too.”
While the risk of diabetes can be passed on genetically, the physician noted that the genes do not tell the full story. There are other factors at play which can significantly boost the risk, such as:
- Excess belly fat
- Lack of exercise
- Food choices
- Not sleeping enough
- Smoking
- PCOS
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Habits that can reduce the risk of diabetes
Following certain healthy habits can delay or even prevent type 2 diabetes, shared Dr Shaikh. The most important among them include regular exercise and maintaining a healthy body weight.
“Prevention does not need to be perfect,” stated the physician. “Small lasting changes work.” The ones that he shared are listed as follows.
- Start most days with walking for 30 minutes
- Do resistance exercises at least twice a week
- Cut down on drinks and refined snacks
- Eat vegetables, pulses, protein and whole fruits
- Sleep well
- Avoid tobacco.
In the words of Dr Shaikh, “People with a family history should not wait for symptoms. Prediabetes and diabetes often have no signs. Screening tests like fasting glucose, HbA1c or an oral glucose-tolerance test can help. Indians may develop diabetes at various body weights. That is why early screening is important.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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