Pneumonia is often mistaken for a common cold, seasonal flu or a routine respiratory infection, as its early symptoms can appear quite ordinary. A persistent cough, fever or unusual tiredness may not immediately raise concerns, but knowing when these symptoms need attention is important. So, how can you tell if it is more than just a seasonal infection?

HT Lifestyle reached out to doctors to understand the early warning signs of pneumonia, the symptoms people should watch out for and when it is important to seek medical help. (Also read: Cancer without early warning signs: Oncologist lists silent cancers that may go undetected for years and symptoms to watch for )

Early pneumonia warning signs to watch out for Explaining the early warning signs of pneumonia, Dr Sudhir Kumar Gupta, senior consultant (chest physician and bronchoscopist), Kailash Hospital, Noida, said that people often mistake the initial symptoms for seasonal flu or a common respiratory infection.

“Many people tend to associate a cough, mild fever and tiredness with seasonal flu or a common respiratory infection. However, these symptoms can sometimes be the early indicators of pneumonia, an infection that causes inflammation in the air sacs of the lungs,” he explained.

Highlighting some of the common symptoms, Dr Gupta said that a persistent cough, particularly one accompanied by yellowish or greenish mucus, is an important warning sign. Other symptoms may include fever, chills, sweating, unusual fatigue and loss of appetite.

“As the infection progresses, some people may experience shortness of breath, rapid breathing or pain in the chest, particularly while coughing or taking deep breaths,” he added.

The doctor also emphasised that children, older adults and individuals with weakened immunity require particular attention, as their symptoms may not always follow the typical pattern. He advised people against self-medication and recommended seeking medical advice if symptoms persist or worsen.