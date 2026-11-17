Cancer does not always come with obvious warning signs. While some cancers cause noticeable symptoms, others can develop silently, remaining undetected until they reach advanced stages. This can make early diagnosis challenging and delay timely treatment.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Trinanjan Basu, HOD and senior consultant – radiation oncology, HCG Cancer Hospital, Mumbai, explains why certain cancers are difficult to detect early, what subtle changes in the body should not be ignored and how individuals can stay alert to potential warning signs. (Also read: Lung cancer in non-smokers: Oncologist explains the possible risks of indoor air pollution and cooking fumes )

Which cancers often develop without early symptoms According to Dr Basu, several cancers can develop without producing noticeable symptoms during their initial stages. These include ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer and certain colorectal and lung cancers.

“These silent cancers may remain undetected for months or even years. They often develop deep within the body, where tumours can grow without causing pain or disrupting normal functions. As a result, individuals may feel healthy even while the disease progresses,” explains Dr Basu.

The absence of obvious symptoms can delay diagnosis, allowing the disease to progress before patients seek medical attention. This makes awareness of risk factors, appropriate screening and timely medical evaluation particularly important.

Why screening may miss them Some cancers can be particularly challenging to identify through routine screening or initial medical investigations. “Pancreatic cancer is one such cancer that lacks a reliable screening test for the general population. Ovarian cancer often escapes detection because its common symptoms are vague and nonspecific,” says Dr Basu.

He further explains that kidney and liver cancers may not produce abnormalities severe enough to trigger additional investigations during their early stages. “In some cases, the tumour may be too small to appear clearly on imaging studies. These tumours may also resemble benign conditions, making it difficult to arrive at an accurate diagnosis,” he adds.

The challenges associated with detecting these cancers highlight the importance of considering individual risk factors, family history and persistent symptoms when deciding whether further investigations are necessary.