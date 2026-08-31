How Smriti Irani's iron-boosting drumstick and masoor dal soup helped Mira Rajput fight anaemia: Full recipe inside
Mira Rajput revealed an iron-boosting soup recipe shared by Smriti Irani helped combat her anaemia. It is made with simple ingredients like masoor dal, veggies.
Mira Rajput just shared the nutritious vegetable soup recipe that helped her combat iron deficiency. On August 30, Mira, who is married to Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, posted Instagram Reels in which she shared her chance encounter with actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani on an aeroplane.
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Mira Rajput's chance encounter with Smriti Irani
According to Mira, the chance meeting inspired her to share a ‘super simple recipe for anaemia’ that Smriti Irani had shared in an interview, which led to her trying the soup as she had ‘struggled with anaemia my whole life’.
Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “And it was just a soup, foods that heal. Met @smritiiraniofficial on a flight, and aside from talking about coding platforms, history and everything under the sun, I remembered a recipe for a soup she shared that helped me like nothing else quite could for anaemia… dal ka soup has never been this good.”
Smriti Irani's drumstick and dal ka soup recipe
Smriti Irani had shared the recipe during an interaction with Curly Tales. In the video, she shared that many women experience anaemia-related issues and should drink this soup. She said that the soup requires the following ingredients:
- drumstick
- masoor dal (red lentils)
- onion
- ginger
- tomato
- spices of your choice
According to BJP leader, boil together a little bit of masoor dal, onion, ginger, tomato, and three or four drumsticks. Add salt and any spices you prefer, then make a soup from these ingredients. She added that it is ‘the most iron-rich soup you can have if you are a vegetarian’.
Mira Rajput's experience after drinking the soup
Mira confessed that she had the soup for three months and genuinely saw a difference in her blood reports. “And it’s just a soup – nothing fancy. It uses ingredients you’d find in any regular Indian kitchen. Just half a cup every day,” Mira shared.
“I felt this was worth sharing because so many women in India deal with this; it’s not something that affects just one specific section of society – it doesn't discriminate. So if something as simple as this helped me, I feel it’s worth passing on,” she added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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