How Smriti Irani's iron-boosting drumstick and masoor dal soup helped Mira Rajput fight anaemia: Full recipe inside

Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “And it was just a soup, foods that heal. Met @ smritiirani official on a flight, and aside from talking about coding platforms, history and everything under the sun, I remembered a recipe for a soup she shared that helped me like nothing else quite could for anaemia… dal ka soup has never been this good.”

According to Mira, the chance meeting inspired her to share a ‘super simple recipe for anaemia’ that Smriti Irani had shared in an interview, which led to her trying the soup as she had ‘struggled with anaemia my whole life’.

Mira Rajput just shared the nutritious vegetable soup recipe that helped her combat iron deficiency. On August 30, Mira, who is married to Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, posted Instagram Reels in which she shared her chance encounter with actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani on an aeroplane.

Smriti Irani's drumstick and dal ka soup recipe Smriti Irani had shared the recipe during an interaction with Curly Tales. In the video, she shared that many women experience anaemia-related issues and should drink this soup. She said that the soup requires the following ingredients:

drumstick

masoor dal (red lentils)

onion

ginger

tomato

spices of your choice According to BJP leader, boil together a little bit of masoor dal, onion, ginger, tomato, and three or four drumsticks. Add salt and any spices you prefer, then make a soup from these ingredients. She added that it is ‘the most iron-rich soup you can have if you are a vegetarian’.

Mira Rajput's experience after drinking the soup Mira confessed that she had the soup for three months and genuinely saw a difference in her blood reports. “And it’s just a soup – nothing fancy. It uses ingredients you’d find in any regular Indian kitchen. Just half a cup every day,” Mira shared.

“I felt this was worth sharing because so many women in India deal with this; it’s not something that affects just one specific section of society – it doesn't discriminate. So if something as simple as this helped me, I feel it’s worth passing on,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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