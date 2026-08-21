Feeling weak and tired all day? Try this healthy 'traditional superfood' kulith soup recipe shared by a nutritionist
The recipe for kulith soup, rich in protein and micronutrients, is a health booster for women suffering from various ailments, according to Kiran Kukrej.
There are certain ingredients found in our desi kitchen that pack a world of health benefits. According to Kiran Kukrej, a nutritionist, we have forgotten these ingredients and traded them for fancy alternatives which are not even native to us. On August 19, she shared the recipe for kulith soup, which, according to her, is a traditional superfood we must add to our diets, especially for women.
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Nutrition kulith soup recipe
Sharing the video, Kiran stressed that not many are talking about this traditional superfood that every woman should include in her diet. She added that those who have scanty periods, want to improve their fertility, feel weak and tired all day, or deal with body pain, this soup is a perfect health booster for them.
“This [soup] is made with kulith, aka horse gram, and this is not some fancy imported superfood. It's literally been sitting in our Indian kitchens forever. Kulith is naturally rich in iron, protein, fibre, and other micronutrients, making it super nourishing for your everyday diet,” Kiran wrote in the caption.
Highlighting the nutritional benefits of the soup, she added, “I have made this delicious kulith soup, where one bowl gives you around 8 to 10 grams of protein. Honestly, our traditional foods were the OG superfoods, and we just forget about them.”
Ingredients
Kulith or horse gram (half a cup)
2 glasses of water
Jeera - 1 tsp
Garlic cloves - 3
Black pepper - 1 tsp
Tomato - 1 tsp
Onions - 1 tsp
Carrot - 1 tsp
Coriander - 1 tsp
Curry leaves - 1 tsp
Lemon juice
Salt to taste
Method
Step 1: Soak the kulith (horse gram) for 5 to 6 hours.
Step 2: In a pressure cooker, add the soaked kulith, 2 glasses of water, onion, tomato, garlic cloves, carrot, coriander, curry leaves, 1 teaspoon of jeera, and 1 teaspoon of black pepper.
Step 3: Pressure-cook until everything is tender.
Step 4: Blend everything and strain the soup.
Step 5: Add ½ lemon juice and salt as per taste.
Step 6: Garnish with fresh coriander, and warm it once again. Serve hot, and your nourishing kulith soup is ready!
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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