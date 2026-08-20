Why do you still feel unwell when your blood tests are ‘normal’? Nutritionist explains what could be going on

Smita highlighted that the truth is that "normal" and “optimal” are two very different things. Most laboratory ranges today are designed to identify diseases and not measure optimal health. “A marker can fall under the normal category but be less than ideal or even insufficient for the body to function in the best way,” said Smita. This is especially true for markers related to blood sugar regulation, thyroid function, vitamin D, vitamin B12, iron status, inflammation, and metabolic health.

Why do you still feel unwell when your blood tests are normal?

Have you ever been told that your reports are “normal” even though you struggle every day with symptoms such as fatigue, anxiety , weight gain, brain fog, poor sleep, and digestive issues like acidity and bloating? Do unexplained aches and pains leave you feeling dismissed when you’re told they are “all in your head”, even by medical professionals? Or have you been advised to simply “relax” or “meditate” when seeking answers for persistent, unexplained symptoms? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Smita Krishna, functional Nutritionist and holistic health coach, decodes the reason behind this unexplained illness.

For instance, a person can have fasting glucose levels or even an HbA1c marker within the “normal” range but may already be experiencing insulin resistance. “The normal range of TSH levels is 0.4 - 5 mIU/L; however, in my functional nutrition practice, I keep the optimum level of 2mIU/L in mind. Any higher than that, I put it under a point of concern and work on getting it to the optimal level,” said Smita.

A creeping up of TSH can be the root cause of the manifestation of a lot of symptoms, such as weight gain, autoimmune disorders, low metabolism, and nutritional issues.