Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist shares 5 easy hacks to fight post-meal cravings and stabilise glucose levels

Post-meal cravings are a common experience for individuals of all ages, and a serious cause of concern for those who are counting their calories. We should start our meals with vegetables, i.e., fibres, suggests Dr Vatsya.(Pexel)

It is often a result of blood sugar levels crashing, and according to Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, it starts with how we eat our meals.

Taking to Instagram on January 3, Dr Vatsya shared five rules that can instantly stabilise glucose levels in our blood.

“When glucose keeps spiking and dropping, the body stays in stress mode, cravings increase, and ageing accelerates silently,” he wrote in the caption. “Simple sequencing, smart pairing, and short movement can keep glucose steady without cutting foods or calories.”

Rule 1

The first step to prevent post-meal cravings is to start our meals with fibres. “Veggies first, then protein, then fat, and carbs at the end,” stated Dr Vatsya, adding that this simple sequence reduces glucose spikes by 70 percent.

Rule 2

We should avoid eating sugar on an empty stomach. This results in a sudden glucose spike in the bloodstream and guarantees a sugar crash.

Rule 3

“Always pair carbs with proteins and fats,” noted Dr Vatsya. “This slows down digestion and allows glucose to be steadily released in the bloodstream.”

Rule 4

According to Dr Vatsya, post-meal movement should be mandatory. Studies have shown that walking for 10-12 minutes after every meal is more effective than a long workout, he claimed.

Rule 5

By adding one spoonful of apple cider vinegar to our salad at the start of meals, insulin response becomes smoother, shared Dr Vatsya.

“Stopping sugar crashes is not difficult if eating habits and blood glucose are monitored with discipline,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.