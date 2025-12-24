AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist explains different fibres, warns 'choosing the wrong type can cause more bloating'
Dr Sethi states that soluble fibres absorb water from food in the gut, while insoluble fibres increase the volume to aid in passage.
Fibre is an extremely important part of our daily diet that supports the functioning of the digestive system and boosts overall metabolic health. However, according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, it is not a one-type-fits-all kind of substance.
Types of dietary fibres
Taking to Instagram on 23 December, Dr Sethi explained that fibres can be broadly classified into soluble and insoluble fibres, and there should be a balance of both in our diet.
“Most people think any fibre is good fibre, but choosing the wrong types can actually lead to more bloating and discomfort,” he observed.
Foods that are rich in soluble fibres include:
- Psyllium husk (Isabgol)
- Oats
- Beans/legumes
- Pumpkin
Foods that are rich in insoluble fibres include:
- Wheat bran
- Nuts
- Vegetable skins
However, there is a third group that contains a mix of both. These include:
- Chia seeds
- Flaxseeds
- Carrots
- Sweet potato
Functions of soluble and insoluble fibres in our body
Soluble fibres are soft fibres that soak up extra water and make digestive wastes more solid, explained Dr Sethi.
On the other hand, insoluble fibres or crunchy fibres soak less water and add bulk to the waste, helping it move down the foodpipe.
Consuming excess amounts of insoluble fibre too fast can lead individuals to feel gassy and bloated. In that case, the gastroenterologist suggested that we start with soluble fibres and increase the amount gradually.
According to Dr Sethi, most people require both soluble and insoluble fibres in their diet, as “one softens stool (and) the other helps push it out.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
