Are you harming your digestive system? Gastroenterologist shares 8 habits to avoid for healthy digestion

The digestive system works tirelessly to break down food and absorb essential nutrients. However, unhealthy eating patterns and poor lifestyle habits can disrupt its function and interfere with the body's natural processing. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anukalp Prakash, director, gastroenterology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, "Some bad habits can upset this delicate process and make you feel crampy, puffy, or even develop long-term digestive problems."

Dr Anukalp Prakash shared eight bad habits that we need to break for healthier digestion:

1. Eating too quickly

Rushing through meals means you’re not chewing food properly. This makes it harder for your stomach to break down food, increasing the risk of indigestion, gas, and bloating. Eating slowly also gives your brain time to signal fullness, preventing overeating.

2. Skipping meals

Skipping meals can interfere with your digestive rhythm and result in extreme hunger, leading to overeating later. Unusual eating habits can also impair the natural motility of the gut and make you susceptible to constipation or acidity.

3. Overeating fatty and processed foods

Foods that are rich in saturated fats, fried foods, and ultra-processed foods take a longer time to digest and can put pressure on your stomach. They may even cause acid reflux and delay bowel movements.

4. Not drinking enough water

Proper hydration softens stool and facilitates smooth movements. Inadequate fluids cause digestion to slow down, resulting in bloating and constipation.

5. Too much caffeine or alcohol

Moderate amounts of caffeine may stimulate digestion but excessive consumption irritates the lining of your stomach. Likewise, alcohol can inflame the gastrointestinal tract and upset the balance of good bacteria in the gut.

6. Late-night eating

Late-night suppers, particularly heavy ones, can lead to acid reflux since your body does not have as much time to digest food prior to sleeping. It is best to stop eating at least 2–3 hours prior to bed.

7. Holding the urge to use the bathroom

Regularly holding back bowel movements may create constipation and straining, which may result in hemorrhoids eventually. Giving in to your body's needs immediately promotes healthy digestion.

8. High stress levels

Chronic stress will interfere with gut-brain communications and cause symptoms of cramps, diarrhea, or constipation. Techniques such as deep breathing or yoga will help.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.