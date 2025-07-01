Cardiologist shares most dangerous food habits that could silently increase your risk of heart attack: ‘Eat more fibre’

What we eat every day has a profound impact on our heart health, yet many of us unknowingly follow eating habits that could increase the risk of heart disease. From hidden sugars and excess salt to processed and fried foods, these common dietary choices can silently damage your heart over time. Dr Dmitry Yaranov shared in his Instagram post how everyday food habits could silently raise your risk of a heart attack. (Also read: Cardiologist shares how stress and modern lifestyle are raising heart risks in 30s and 40s: ‘Don’t wait for chest pain’ ) Cardiologist shares 5 essential tips to enhance gut health and protect your heart. (Pexels)

“Did you know the bacteria in your gut could be silently increasing your risk of heart disease, high cholesterol, and even stroke?” says Dr Dmitry. “Researchers have found that certain gut microbes can convert the food you eat into TMAO, a compound strongly linked to heart attacks. An unhealthy gut microbiome can also trigger inflammation, elevate blood pressure, and throw your cholesterol levels off balance, all without obvious symptoms,” he says.

To help you take control of your gut and heart health, Dr Dmitry shares five science-backed tips:

1. Eat more fibre

Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes feed the good gut bacteria and help reduce inflammation throughout the body.

2. Cut back on processed foods

Ultra-processed snacks and meals can disrupt gut bacteria, contributing to higher risks of heart disease and metabolic issues.

3. Fermented foods are your friend

Include yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut in your diet. These probiotic-rich foods promote a diverse and healthy microbiome.

4. Limit red meat and eggs

These foods can raise levels of TMAO, a gut-derived compound associated with clogged arteries and cardiovascular disease.

5. Stay hydrated and manage stress

Proper hydration supports digestion, while chronic stress can disrupt gut health and lead to inflammation that harms the heart.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.