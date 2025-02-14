Antibiotics killing your gut bacteria? Doctor shares best foods to eat for healing and balance

Are you taking antibiotics and are worried about their impact on your gut health? While they help fight infections, they can also disrupt the balance of good bacteria in your digestive system. By adding the right foods to your diet, you can support your gut and promote faster recovery. Check out essential foods to eat while taking antibiotics to support your gut health. (Instagram/@thestomachdoc)

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, frequently shares valuable health and wellness insights on his Instagram. In his latest post, he highlights the best foods to eat while taking antibiotics to help heal the gut and restore a healthy balance. (Also read: What is the best and worst time for your mental health? Study reveals how time and season affect your mood )

He says in the post, "It's cold and flu season, and antibiotics are sometimes necessary, especially when treating diseases like pneumonia. But the thing about antibiotics is that they don't discriminate—they kill both good and bad bacteria, particularly in the gut."

Dr Salhab shares three key dietary recommendations to support gut health while on antibiotics:

1. Eat more prebiotic-rich foods

Dr Salhab emphasises the importance of prebiotics in restoring gut health while taking antibiotics. "The first thing you'll want to do is eat more foods rich in prebiotics. These foods feed your gut bacteria, allowing them to grow, thrive, and repopulate," he explains. Foods like garlic, onions, bananas, asparagus, and oats are excellent sources of prebiotics and should be included in your diet.

2. Incorporate probiotic foods

Introducing probiotics into your meals can help replenish the good bacteria that antibiotics may eliminate. "The second thing is to eat foods rich in probiotics. My favourites are fermented foods like kimchi, sauerkraut, and fermented pickles. These contain beneficial organisms that help reintroduce good bacteria into your gut, which may have been killed off by antibiotics," he says.

3. Focus on colourful, plant-rich diet

A diverse diet filled with colourful plant-based foods provides essential nutrients for gut health. "The third thing is to eat a variety of colourful plant-based foods. Different coloured plants offer different benefits, vitamins, and minerals. The more variety you consume, the more nutrients you get," he explains.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.