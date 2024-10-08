Neetu Kapoor reveals her secret to glowing skin at 66, shares ‘great recipe for probiotics from south India’

In a recent video on her YouTube channel, Mira Rajput, an entrepreneur who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, chatted with Neetu Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Athiya Shetty, and Kusha Kapila about their skincare. During the interview, Neetu not only revealed her beauty secrets but also shared a healthy recipe for probiotics — nicknamed good or helpful bacteria by health professionals. Also read | Mira Rajput's mother reveals beauty secrets for 'glowing' skin at 64: ‘On my face, I apply raw…’ Neetu Kapoor says gut health is important for healthy skin. (Instagram/ Neetu Kapoor)

Neetu Kapoor's recipe

When Mira asked the veteran actor if she followed the ‘inside out principle that involves taking care of her skin from the inside through diet and supplements’, Neetu said, "Gut is the main thing."

She added, “I have a great recipe for probiotics. It really works really well. They do it in the south. So, you take a little bit, like a spoonful of cooked rice that's cooked in your house. Put water and the cooked rice in an earthen pot and let it ferment overnight. Next morning, take the rice and the kanji, put a little tadka (tempering technique used in Indian cooking) and have it for breakfast. That is the best thing. Kanji, the water is the best probiotic, better than having capsules.”

Rice kanji is a natural homemade probiotics made with rice and water. (Pic courtesy: palatesdesire.com)

What are probiotics and why do they matter

Probiotics is one of the biggest wellness buzzwords to emerge in recent times; but just in case you’re not familiar with it, they are live bacteria and yeasts that help keep your gut healthy and improve digestion. You can up your probiotic intake either through supplements or by eating probiotic-rich foods.

There are lots of benefits to eating more probiotics, and they affect a lot more than gut health. According to the Cleveland Clinic, in addition to keeping your microbiome balanced, probiotics can help fight off germs, prevent and treat dysbiosis (an imbalance of the gut microbes), and help prevent infections. Research also shows they can be beneficial for your immune system.

Because probiotics fight off bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites (according to the Cleveland Clinic), they may also help with atopic dermatitis and acne and help you achieve clearer skin.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.