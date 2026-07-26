Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares rich and creamy Thai peanut noodles recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Rich, savoury rice noodles with the umami of peanuts, the Thai peanut noodles by chef Sanjeev Kapoor, are the perfect easy-to-make indulgence for the weekends.
Rice noodles and peanuts are classic ingredients within the Thai cuisine; celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor brings them together in his signature easy-to-make Thai peanut noodles recipe.
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Describing the dish in his blog, the chef stated, “Thai peanut noodles are one of the most popular dishes in the country of their origin. Soft rice noodles are served with a medley of thinly sliced vegetables coated with a rich, creamy and nutty sauce that is made with peanut butter, honey and sesame oil.”
The vegetarian recipe takes approximately 30 minutes to make and serves four. The detailed steps for making the dish are presented below.
Ingredients for Thai peanut noodles
- 150 grams rice noodles
- ½ cup peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons red chilli sauce
- 2 teaspoons dark soya sauce
- ½ lemon
- 2 teaspoons blended sesame oil
- Salt to taste
- 1½ small purple cabbage, shredded
- 2 spring onion greens, thinly sliced
- 2 spring onion bulbs, thinly sliced
- 1 small green cucumber, cut into thin strips
- 1 small red capsicum, seeded and cut into thin strips
- 1 small yellow capsicum, seeded and cut into thin strips
- 1 small carrot, peeled and cut into thin strips
- 1½ cups edamame beans
- White sesame seeds to sprinkle
Method of preparation
- Take rice noodles in a bowl, add sufficient hot water and set aside for five to six minutes.
- Take peanut butter in a bowl, add honey, red chilli sauce and dark soya sauce. Squeeze lemon juice into the bowl, add blended sesame oil and salt and mix well.
- Drain the rice noodles and transfer into a serving bowl. Arrange purple cabbage, spring onion greens, spring onion bulbs, green cucumber, red capsicum, yellow capsicum, carrot and edamame beans all around the noodles.
- Drizzle the prepared sauce mixture all over and sprinkle white sesame seeds on top.
- Mix well and serve.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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