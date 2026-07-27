How to recognise head and neck cancer? Oncologist Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra shares early warning signs

Head and neck cancers are among the few cancers where early warning signs are often visible. According to surgical oncologist Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, when detected at an early stage, these cancers are highly treatable.

Also Read | Confused about menopause? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares 5 symptoms that are often overlooked

Unfortunately, many of the initial symptoms are subtle and are frequently mistaken for common, non-serious conditions, leading to delays in diagnosis. In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Malhotra shared three such symptoms and explained how early detection benefits treatment.

1. Persistent mouth ulcers Most mouth ulcers are harmless and may result from nutritional deficiencies, acid reflux, poor oral hygiene, or irritation from ill-fitting dentures. They usually heal with appropriate treatment.

However, an ulcer that does not heal within two to three weeks despite medical management should never be ignored. “Such persistent, non-healing ulcers require prompt evaluation and a tissue biopsy, as they may represent a pre-cancerous lesion or an early-stage oral cancer,” noted Dr Malhotra.

2. Hoarseness that does not improve A temporary change in voice is common during infections, but persistent hoarseness, particularly in smokers or tobacco users, that does not improve after appropriate treatment warrants further evaluation.

As per the oncologist, “A laryngoscopic examination can help detect early cancers of the larynx or throat, when treatment outcomes are often highly successful.”