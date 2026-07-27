How to recognise head and neck cancer? Oncologist Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra shares early warning signs
Mouth ulcers that do not disappear to persistent hoarseness of the voice, the early signs of head an neck cancer are often subtle and should be fast evaluated.
Head and neck cancers are among the few cancers where early warning signs are often visible. According to surgical oncologist Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, when detected at an early stage, these cancers are highly treatable.
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Unfortunately, many of the initial symptoms are subtle and are frequently mistaken for common, non-serious conditions, leading to delays in diagnosis. In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Malhotra shared three such symptoms and explained how early detection benefits treatment.
1. Persistent mouth ulcers
Most mouth ulcers are harmless and may result from nutritional deficiencies, acid reflux, poor oral hygiene, or irritation from ill-fitting dentures. They usually heal with appropriate treatment.
However, an ulcer that does not heal within two to three weeks despite medical management should never be ignored. “Such persistent, non-healing ulcers require prompt evaluation and a tissue biopsy, as they may represent a pre-cancerous lesion or an early-stage oral cancer,” noted Dr Malhotra.
2. Hoarseness that does not improve
A temporary change in voice is common during infections, but persistent hoarseness, particularly in smokers or tobacco users, that does not improve after appropriate treatment warrants further evaluation.
As per the oncologist, “A laryngoscopic examination can help detect early cancers of the larynx or throat, when treatment outcomes are often highly successful.”
3. Lump in the neck
A neck lump is one of the most noticeable symptoms of head and neck cancer, but it is often a late sign rather than an early one.
As Dr Malhotra explained, “In many cases, a lump in the neck indicates that the cancer has already spread to the lymph nodes, which typically corresponds to Stage 3 disease or beyond.”
“By the time a neck lump develops, the primary tumour has usually been present for some time. This is why relying on a neck lump as the first warning sign can result in delayed treatment,” he cautioned.
Early detection enables better treatment
While cancer is one of the more serious health conditions that can be diagnosed, advances in robotic and laser-assisted surgery have significantly improved the treatment of early head and neck cancers, assured Dr Malhotra.
“These minimally invasive techniques can effectively remove tumours while preserving vital functions such as speech and swallowing, offering patients excellent functional and oncological outcomes,” he explained.
As per the oncologist, the key message is simple: “Don't wait for a neck lump. A persistent mouth ulcer or hoarseness that does not resolve with treatment may be an earlier and far more treatable warning sign. Seeking a timely medical evaluation can make all the difference.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, MBBS, MS, is the Director of Surgical Oncology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. He has over 21 years of clinical experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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