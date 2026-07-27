Confused about menopause? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares 5 symptoms that are often overlooked

As a result of this, a number of changes take place within the body. There are symptoms that announce the advent of menopause , which may confuse individuals or may be overlooked. Taking to Instagram on July 25, Dr Kunal Sood shared five of them.

Menopause is a natural part of ageing and, according to the Cleveland Clinic website, refers to a time when a person has gone 12 consecutive months without menstruating. It happens around the age of 52 when the ovaries stop producing reproductive hormones.

1. Heart palpitations that come and go One of the most prominent symptoms of hormonal shift is palpitations of the heart. In the words of Dr Sood, “Palpitations are common and may be linked to autonomic changes, hot flashes, poor sleep, stress, and anxiety. While many episodes are benign, new palpitations should not automatically be dismissed as hormonal.”

2. Brain fog or trouble focusing at work At the onset of menopause, many individuals notice slower word retrieval, reduced concentration, or more effort with multitasking. Estrogen fluctuations, poor sleep, stress, anxiety, and vasomotor symptoms may all contribute, although these changes are usually subtle and temporary rather than dementia.

3. Sudden anxiety episodes despite no clear stressor Hormonal changes during menopause may affect brain systems involved in emotional regulation and stress responses. “Hot flashes, sleep disruption, and palpitations can also trigger panic-like episodes, particularly in women without a prior history of anxiety,” pointed out Dr Sood.

4. New joint stiffness in the morning Declining estrogen at the advent of menopause may affect cartilage, muscle, tendons, and connective tissue. Joint aches and morning stiffness are common during midlife, even without clear evidence of osteoarthritis, although persistent swelling or prolonged stiffness deserves evaluation, according to Dr Sood.

5. Waking up at 3am and struggling to return to sleep As Dr Sood stated, “Nighttime awakenings are common during menopause. Hot flashes, hormonal changes, anxiety, and sleep disorders can all fragment sleep, making it difficult to fall back asleep once awake.”

“When several of these symptoms appear together alongside changes in menstrual timing, hot flashes, or night sweats, menopause becomes a more likely explanation,” explained the physician. “They are common, but they should not automatically be dismissed as ‘just hormones.’”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.