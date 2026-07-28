BCCI announces India’s squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Sundar out, Bumrah uncertain, surprise maiden call-up for 33-year-old

India have named a 15-member squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, with Shubman Gill retaining the captaincy and KL Rahul appointed his deputy. Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the squad, although his participation, along with that of Sai Sudharsan, remains subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Saransh Jain has received a surprise maiden call-up for Sri Lanka Tests. (X images)

The BCCI announced the squad on Tuesday, July 28, with Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel named as the two wicketkeeping options. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav headline the spin department, while Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar join Bumrah among the pace options.

India squad for Sri Lanka Tests Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.

*Sai Sudharsan and Jasprit Bumrah's availability is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Saransh Jain gets surprise India call-up after years of domestic grind The biggest surprise in the squad is Saransh Jain, with the 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder earning his maiden senior India call-up after more than a decade in domestic cricket. Jain, a right-arm off-spinner and left-handed batter, has been rewarded after consistently building his case in the longer format.

His selection also comes on the back of an impressive India A tour of Sri Lanka. Jain produced a strong all-round performance in the second unofficial Test, taking four wickets in Sri Lanka A's first innings before adding two more in the second. He also contributed an unbeaten 70 with the bat as India A went on to complete a 10-wicket victory and seal the two-match series 1-0.

That recent experience in Sri Lankan conditions could prove particularly valuable for India. With Washington Sundar unavailable for the opening Test, Jain gives the team another off-spin option while also adding depth to the lower order.

The call-up represents a significant reward for a player who made his first-class debut for Madhya Pradesh during the 2014-15 season and has spent years working through the domestic system. Unlike many first-time India selections built around young prospects, Jain arrives as an experienced campaigner who has already played plenty of red-ball cricket.

India have also packed the squad with spin options for the tour. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav remain the established names, while Manav Suthar and Jain provide further variety as the team prepares for conditions where spin is expected to have a major influence.

Washington Sundar, meanwhile, was unavailable for selection for the first Test. India will begin their preparations with a four-day practice match in Colombo from August 7 before the two-Test series gets underway.