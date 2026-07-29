AB de Villiers surprised by Rishabh Pant's selection for Sri Lanka Tests: ‘Will see what his fitness looks like’
Sharing his assessment of the squad, De Villiers said Rishabh Pant's selection was one of the biggest surprises for him.
Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers admitted he was surprised by Rishabh Pant's inclusion in India's Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Pant recently lost the vice-captaincy to KL Rahul in the longest format but continues to be regarded as one of India's most important Test batters. De Villiers linked his surprise to Pant's difficult run of form over the past year, particularly his disappointing IPL campaign with Lucknow Super Giants after being signed for INR 27.5 crore. The pressure of the hefty price tag appeared to weigh heavily on the wicketkeeper-batter, who eventually parted ways with the franchise before returning to Delhi Capitals. Pant has also fallen out of India's T20I and ODI plans, making Test cricket his primary avenue for a comeback.
However, he offered a timely reminder of his quality by scoring a fighting 81 against Afghanistan in his last Test, a knock that eased the pressure surrounding his place in the side.
Sharing his assessment of the squad, De Villiers said Rishabh Pant's selection was one of the biggest surprises for him. The former South Africa captain acknowledged Pant's recent dip in confidence but expressed hope that the opportunity to represent India in Test cricket would reignite his competitive edge and help him rediscover his best form.
"Pant is there in the squad, which is a bit of a surprise to me. We'll see what his fitness looks like and his appetite to want to perform. He looked a little bit low in confidence and energy in the IPL. But representing his country will likely bring out the best in him. I want to see him play with intensity," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.
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“Great to see Jadeja's name in the squad"
The Proteas legend also welcomed the return of senior stars Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, saying their presence significantly strengthens India's chances. While praising Jadeja's value as an experienced all-rounder, the former South Africa captain described Bumrah as a game-changer whose pace, skill and ability to trouble any batting line-up make him one of the most influential players in world cricket.
"It's great to see Jadeja's name in the squad. We never know these days when he is going to play and when he's not. A fresh and fit Bumrah being back will bring huge energy to the team. Every time he's in the side, the opposition batters need to be aware. He's absolutely class," he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More