AB de Villiers surprised by Rishabh Pant's selection for Sri Lanka Tests: ‘Will see what his fitness looks like’

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers admitted he was surprised by Rishabh Pant's inclusion in India's Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Pant recently lost the vice-captaincy to KL Rahul in the longest format but continues to be regarded as one of India's most important Test batters. De Villiers linked his surprise to Pant's difficult run of form over the past year, particularly his disappointing IPL campaign with Lucknow Super Giants after being signed for INR 27.5 crore. The pressure of the hefty price tag appeared to weigh heavily on the wicketkeeper-batter, who eventually parted ways with the franchise before returning to Delhi Capitals. Pant has also fallen out of India's T20I and ODI plans, making Test cricket his primary avenue for a comeback. Rishabh Pant will be under pressure to perform against Sri Lanka. (Hindustan Times)

However, he offered a timely reminder of his quality by scoring a fighting 81 against Afghanistan in his last Test, a knock that eased the pressure surrounding his place in the side.

Sharing his assessment of the squad, De Villiers said Rishabh Pant's selection was one of the biggest surprises for him. The former South Africa captain acknowledged Pant's recent dip in confidence but expressed hope that the opportunity to represent India in Test cricket would reignite his competitive edge and help him rediscover his best form.

"Pant is there in the squad, which is a bit of a surprise to me. We'll see what his fitness looks like and his appetite to want to perform. He looked a little bit low in confidence and energy in the IPL. But representing his country will likely bring out the best in him. I want to see him play with intensity," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read - VVS Laxman not in line to replace Gautam Gambhir, but fresh outlook in Zimbabwe, upcoming Asian Games keep the door open

“Great to see Jadeja's name in the squad" The Proteas legend also welcomed the return of senior stars Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, saying their presence significantly strengthens India's chances. While praising Jadeja's value as an experienced all-rounder, the former South Africa captain described Bumrah as a game-changer whose pace, skill and ability to trouble any batting line-up make him one of the most influential players in world cricket.

"It's great to see Jadeja's name in the squad. We never know these days when he is going to play and when he's not. A fresh and fit Bumrah being back will bring huge energy to the team. Every time he's in the side, the opposition batters need to be aware. He's absolutely class," he added.