₹75,000 monthly vehicle allowance, ₹25,000 for office work: TM CM Vijay announces new ‘support measures’ for MLAs
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announced a monthly vehicle allowance of ₹75,000 and a monthly assistant allowance of ₹25,000 for office work for MLAs.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced official vehicles and a monthly allowance for MLAs to help them tackle public grievances in their respective constituencies.
Making the announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly, Vijay said government vehicles will be made available for all MLAs to enable them to work in their constituencies. He also said a monthly vehicle allowance of ₹75,000 would be provided, besides a monthly assistant allowance of ₹25,000 for office work, news agency PTI reported.
Aavin milk procurement price raised
Vijay also announced an increase in the procurement price of Aavin milk from ₹38 to ₹41 per litre, news agency PTI reported.
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He said the decision was taken despite the state's financial constraints, keeping in mind the welfare and livelihood of milk producers and the need to provide them with a fair remunerative price.
The procurement price for milk collected through the primary milk cooperative societies of state-owned Aavin will rise from ₹38 to ₹41 per litre. This will include a government incentive of ₹3 per litre.
Over 3.16 lakh milk producers to benefit
The price increase will benefit more than 3.16 lakh milk producers, Vijay said.
The decision will result in an additional expenditure of ₹30 crore per month for the state government said.
In his Independence Day address from Fort St George in Chennai on Saturday, Vijay announced a gold ring gift scheme for newborns, with an estimated cost of ₹755.83 crore, will be launched in the state.
“Eliminating corruption is equivalent to freedom; the government is working towards that goal. We will defeat forces against our govt, conspiracies against our govt. On September 15, gold ring gift scheme for newborns will be launched at a cost of ₹755.83 cr,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
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