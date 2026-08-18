Jake Weatherald becomes first casualty as Australia revise Test squad after shocking loss to Bangladesh

Australia rang in changes for the second Test against Bangladesh, dropping opening batter Jake Weatherald from the squad after suffering a shocking loss in the series opener in Darwin. Left-handed batter Matt Renshaw has been recalled into the team and is expected to walk straight into the lineup for the crucial second Test of the two-match series. Weatherald is the only change to Australia's 13-member squad following their disappointing defeat in the opening Test in Darwin. Cricket Australia confirmed Weatherald's omission in a brief statement on Tuesday morning. Jake Weatherald has been dropped from Australia's Test squad (AFP)

The left-hander struggled to make an impact in his first Test series against Bangladesh, managing scores of 23 and 0 as the hosts were beaten comprehensively. The decision brings Renshaw back into the Test setup for the first time since 2023. He had originally been kept on standby for the series and trained with the Australian squad in Brisbane before receiving the call-up.

Weatherald's place had come under scrutiny after he failed to convert either of his opportunities in Darwin. He was dismissed for 23 in the first innings after edging a drive against Hasan Mahmud before falling for a duck in the second innings. His latest outing meant that Weatherald managed only 224 runs at an average of 20.36 across six Test appearances. He had also featured throughout Australia's Ashes campaign last season.

Also Read: ‘Glee and embarrassment’: Bangladesh’s Australia shock reopens ‘bitter’ truth that still haunts England

Before the decision was made to drop Weatherald, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald had highlighted how there was a change in the left-hander's batting technique.

“Yeah, there was some change to Jake in terms of where he lined up and his movement patterns. It's always hard to critique small sample sizes and whether they hold up. Drag one on, drove at one in the first innings and was dismissed. So it's probably harder with that smaller sample size to say, yep, that's going to hold up under pressure,” McDonald told reporters.

Labuschagne also under pressure Marnus Labuschagne, the No.3 batter, might have avoided the axe, but there's no denying that he, too, is under pressure. The right-hander made only 1 and 31 in Darwin. His second-innings dismissal, when he missed a full delivery from Taijul Islam after getting set, added more scrutiny surrounding his position.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had previously backed the idea of giving younger batters such as Ollie Peake or Campbell Kellaway an opportunity. The selectors, however, have opted against making such a move for now.

Australia's squad for second Test: Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland