Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock involved in heated exchange over a review, Marco Jansen intervenes - Watch

The second ODI between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers saw tempers flare between Proteas teammates Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock over a review call. The incident occurred on the fourth delivery of the 48th over, after Lizaad Williams wrapped Xavier Bartlett on the pads, prompting a huge LBW appeal. The on-field umpire didn't raise his finger, and there was a huge deliberation in the middle over whether a review should be taken. Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock were involved in a heated exchange (Screengrab - Fancode)

Bavuma eventually went for the review, and South Africa was rewarded as the replays showed three reds, and Bartlett had to walk back after scoring 50 off 28 balls. However, the replays captured the exchange between Bavuma and Quinton, and there was plenty of finger-pointing.

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The conversation between the two was far from pleasant, and Quinton was eventually pacified by Marco Jansen. However, the wicketkeeper-batter chose to walk away from the scene.

Speaking of the delivery to dismiss Bartlett, Williams bowled a perfect yorker on middle and leg. Bartlee tried to back away and slash at the delivery; however, he missed, and it struck him right in front of his leg. The ball tracking then confirmed the inevitable, and the Australian batter had to walk back.