Why Pakistan reached Asian Games semis without a ball bowled vs Hong Kong

Former Asian Games bronze medallist Pakistan are in to the semifinals for the third time in history, despite not playing a single ball in the quarterfinal match against Hong Kong on Monday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Pakistan are into men's cricket semifinals at the Asian Games (AFP)

The quarterfinal game between Pakistan and Hong Kong was washed out. Rain was relentless all through the morning in Nisshin, with the outfield already having taken in a lot of water following the overnight showers. After a long wait, the umpires eventually decided that there was no realistic possibility of getting a game in, with even a five-over contest ruled out.

With the match getting abandoned, Pakistan progressed to the semifinals by virtue of their higher ICC T20I ranking. Pakistan are currently sixth, while Hong Kong, who unfortunately missed out on the opportunity to take the field and make an impression, are ranked 24th.

Pakistan won the bronze medal in men's cricket at the 2010 Asian Games after beating Afghanistan. They did not participate in 2014, and suffered a semifinal exit at the hands of Afghanistan, and later went on to lose against Bangladesh in the bronze-medal face-off, which was affected due to rain.

This was the third straight men's cricket games at the Asian Games that was affected by the weather. The Group A match between Nepal and Japan was abandoned after 15 overs due to rain, with the former scoring 149 for four. The Group B clash between Malaysia and Oman in Nisshin was also abandoned without a toss.

Rain remains a threat to India's campaign opener, which will be against Afghanistan later this morning. With the possibility of Nisshin witnessing a fourth straight washout, India will go through because of their higher seeding in the ICC T20I rankings.

Incidentally, the last India-Afghanistan face-off at the Asian Games, in the final at the 2022 Hangzhou Games. Afghanistan scored 112/5 in 18.2 overs after being put to bat first. There was no further play was possible due to rain, and India won the gold by virtue of being the higher-seeded team.