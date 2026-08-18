David Warner fined AU$1,500 for drink-driving after trying to swap seats with passenger before police breath test
David Warner was fined AU$1,500 for drink-driving after trying to swap seats near a police breath test and must use an alcohol interlock for a year.
Former Australia opener David Warner has been convicted and fined AU$1,500 for drink-driving after a Sydney court heard that he attempted to swap seats with a passenger when approaching a random breath-testing site. Warner was sentenced at Waverley Local Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty last month to the offence, which occurred on Easter Sunday. According to Australian Associated Press, Warner recorded an alcohol reading more than twice the legal limit.
The court heard that Warner had been on an Easter trip home while playing in the Pakistan Super League. His barrister, Awais Ahmad, said the former Australia batter had consumed three glasses of wine at a function before making an impulsive decision to drive his family home. When Warner noticed a police breath-testing site ahead, he stopped before reaching it and attempted to change places with a female passenger, according to the agreed facts read to the court. Police subsequently identified Warner as the driver, after which he cooperated with testing.
Judge Clare Farnan said the offence was aggravated by the presence of Warner's children in the vehicle. Warner will also be required to have an alcohol interlock device installed in his car for 12 months. The device prevents a vehicle from starting if alcohol is detected in the driver's system.
Barrister points to impact on Warner's career
Warner's legal team had asked the court not to record a conviction, arguing that the extensive publicity surrounding the case had already imposed significant consequences on the 39-year-old.
"The consequences of his offending are profound," Ahmad told the court. "Commercial opportunities being affected." Ahmad also raised Warner's potential future involvement in T20 franchise cricket, including opportunities in India and Bangladesh, while referring to what he described as a "non-drinking culture" in those countries.
The court was also told that Warner's position as captain of Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League could potentially be affected. Thunder, along with the Sydney Sixers, is involved in a New South Wales government campaign aimed at discouraging drink-driving.
Cricket NSW, which owns and manages the Thunder, said it continued to treat the matter seriously. "We continue to take this incident seriously, including educating all players on the importance of safe driving," a Cricket NSW spokesperson said.
Judge Farnan acknowledged that Warner and his family had been subjected to cruel commentary on social media following the incident. However, she rejected the argument that the resulting damage to his public image should prevent a conviction, finding that such attention was foreseeable given Warner's considerable public profile.
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The judge also said Warner's attempt to conceal the fact that he had been driving weighed against him. "I accept Mr Warner is unlikely to reoffend," Judge Farnan said. "Regrettably, drink-driving is still a significant factor in many crashes in NSW." Warner will be permitted to resume driving once he obtains an interlock licence and the device is fitted to his vehicle.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More