Cameron Green faces race against time as Australia's injury crisis deepens before first Test against South Africa

Australia have been jolted by another potentially significant setback ahead of their opening Test against South Africa. Star all-rounder and an inevitable part of their Test plans, Cameron Green is now racing against the clock to prove his fitness after he suffered an abdominal strain while playing the third ODI match on Wednesday. The injury occurred to Green while fielding in Potchefstroom during Australia’s win. According to Cricket Australia, Green’s condition will be assessed over the next week before any final call is made. This comes at a particularly awkward time for the visitors, as their injury list keeps growing and they have already been forced to expand their Test squad to add cover. Cameron Green reacts after being hit by a ball during the third ODI between South Africa and Australia. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Cameron Green has recently put his place in the playing combination beyond doubt with a brilliant century against Bangladesh in Darwin. That innings softened the talk around his place in the Test team, but the recent development adds another layer of complication ahead of the first Test in Durban next Friday. The all-rounder becomes a crucial part of the playing combination because of the balance he brings with his dual skills. The team has previously managed concerns about his shoulder; however, Cricket Australia has confirmed that the recent development is abdominal pain that occurred during fielding rather than a recurrence of his previous issue.

Australia forced into contingency planning The timing of the Green’s injury is very significant. The visitors have already been stretched with Josh Inglis suffering a broken finger earlier in the ODI series. A development that prompted the selectors to call for Sam Harper as additional cover. Harper has forced his way into the side after a strong domestic show, in which he scored 667 runs for Victoria during the latest edition of the Sheffield Shield. He also put on an impressive show for the Australian A side against India earlier this week, strengthening his case at the opportune moment.

Australia have also added Nic Maddinson as cover to the squad, should further necessities develop. The 34-year-old batter had played for Australia in three Test matches earlier against South Africa and Pakistan, but was not able to cement his place. Since then, he has built his reputation with solid work in the domestic circuit and currently serves as captain of New South Wales. Notably, his return to the Test setup for Australia follows difficult times on a personal level, as he overcame testicular cancer a couple of years ago. “Sam gives us wicketkeeping cover as Josh continues his recovery while Nic provides flexibility throughout the batting order,” George Bailey said, as quoted by Fox Sports.

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While the injury curse makes things difficult for Australia, there is one positive sign for the visitors. Matt Renshaw has been cleared of injury and is set to open for them in the first Test at Durban. However, Cameron Green's injury is far more consequential given the structural value he offers to a playing combination.

The Durban Test will also bring with it some dark history. It will be the first Test match for the Aussies in South Africa since the controversial 2018 tour, which became synonymous with the Sandpaper Gate scandal. While there will be further scrutiny around the tour due to the history, Australia’s immediate concern is more prosaic and pressing. Their squad depth is already getting tested even before the series has begun. Green’s condition over the next week will make it clear whether Australia get to go with continuity or are forced into another reshuffle.